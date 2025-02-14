Astro Bot takes home yet another Game of the Year award

Team Asobi's critically acclaimed platformer has secured Game Of The Year once again, this time at the DICE Awards.

Asobi's celebration of all things PlayStation also took home awards for Outstanding Achievement in Animation, Outstanding Technical Achievement, Family Game of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Game Design, as well as Game Of The Year award.

The solo game developer of roguelike deck-building game Balatro, LocalThunk, also took the awards for Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year, Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game, and Mobile Game of the Year.

Other winners include Helldivers 2, which won Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition, Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design, Action Game of the Year and Online Game of the Year, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which secured awards for Outstanding Achievement in Character, Outstanding Achievement in Story, and Adventure Game of the Year.

Game Science's Black Myth Wukong also won Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction, and Atlus’ Studio Zero took home Role-Playing Game of the Year for Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Here's the full list of winners:

Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Astro Bot

Astro Bot Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong Outstanding Achievement in Character: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design: Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 Outstanding Achievement in Story: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Outstanding Technical Achievement: Astro Bot

Astro Bot Action Game of the Year: Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 Adventure Game of the Year: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Family Game of the Year: Astro Bot

Astro Bot Fighting Game of the Year: TEKKEN 8

TEKKEN 8 Racing Game of the Year: F1 24

F1 24 Role-Playing Game of the Year: Metaphor: Refantazio

Metaphor: Refantazio Sports Game of the Year: MLB The Show 24

MLB The Show 24 Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Balatro

Balatro Online Game of the Year: Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Starship Home

Starship Home Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Batman: Arkham Shadow

Batman: Arkham Shadow Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game: Balatro

Balatro Mobile Game of the Year: Balatro

Balatro Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: Astro Bot

Astro Bot Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Animal Well

Animal Well Game of the Year: Astro Bot

ICYMI, Insomniac Games founder and outgoing CEO, Ted Price - who announced he was retiring last month - was also inducted into the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences' (AIAS) Hall of Fame.

Don James also received the Lifetime Achievement Award for "his contributions to the games industry, from his foundational work at Nintendo to his passions at the Starlight Children’s Foundation".

Astro Bot also won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2024. Beating off competition from games like Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, and Elden Ring's The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, Team Asobi swept up the top prize, along with awards for best game direction, best action/adventure game, and best family game.

LocalThunk's stellar Balatro also secured several awards, including best mobile game, best debut indie game, and best independent game.