Astro Bot Raven locations in Bot of War

You need to find eight Ravens in Astro Bot during the Bot of War level to unlock the 'Eye Of The All-Father' Trophy.

Just like Odin's Ravens in God of War, these green birds are dotted about the level, and you have to throw your axe at them with 'R2' to hit them for it to count as 'defeating' the Ravens for the Trophy.

Some of these birds are tough to spot, so to help you out, we've got all eight Raven locations in Astro Bot during the Bot of War level listed below.

How to unlock Bot of War in Astro Bot

You need to defeat Wako Tako at the end of the Tentacle System series of levels in Astro Bot to unlock the Bot of War level. It will appear just to the right of the Wako Tako level once you unlock it.

Raven location 1

The first Raven is located right at the start of the Bot of War level as you're flying in on Astro's controller. Stick to the left to hit the Raven and collect it.

Raven location 2

The second Raven is near the Thunder Goddess Bot location in the area you come to after getting Kratos' axe. Look right after you collect the Thunder Goddess at the top of the huge spiked shell to spot the Raven on a small wooden platform.

Raven location 3

Look up and to the left after using Kratos' axe to cross the first zipline in Bot of War to spot the third Raven.

Raven location 4

Go down the left path after getting the last Raven and blow the horn to summon Jörmungandr, then jump on top of it by climbing up the ledges on the left. The fourth Raven is located across the way from Jörmungandr, above the blue jump pad and an ordinary raven perched atop a container.

Raven location 5

Take the right path after the first zipline this time, where the tortoise with the tree on its back is, to locate this Raven perched on the columns above the tortoise. This is the area you get the Valkyrie Queen Bot in.

Raven location 6

This Raven is to the left of the checkpoint you reach after defeating the enemy that throws its helmet on a chain at you. This is the path you enter after exploring the area with Jörmungandr and the tortoise.

Raven location 7

From the last location, turn around and smash the ice behind the black raven perched on a block of ice to find the tree the green Ravens go to after you collect them. Here, you'll find the seventh Raven on the right side of the tree once you move close enough. There's also a puzzle piece behind the tree.

Raven location 8

The last Raven is behind the glowing hammer-shaped structure you knocked over with a log. To get to it, use Kratos' axe by the checkpoint to make a zipline and walk across.

All the best unlocking the other Trophies in Astro Bot! If you need help with the 'Net Profit' Trophy, check out our page on how to catch the Gold Butterfly.