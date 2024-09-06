Astro Bot has lots of bots, but concept art's got those that are not

We all already know Astro Bot has a lot of bots, but what bots has Astro Bot not got? There's a lot to spot! (Actually, it's not that many, I just got a little carried away.)

To answer that question, we now have a look at some concept art for PlayStation's new platformer. Please be aware of some small Astro Bot spoilers below.

As shared by VGC, concept art for Astro Bot featured at least two cameos that didn't make it into the final game. These are Sweet Tooth - Twisted Metal's insane killer clown who drives an ice cream truck - and Fat Princess from the Fat Princess franchise.

The artwork, below, sees Sweet Tooth's flaming hair and Fat Princess' more voluptuous form marching along with fellow bots including Uncharted's Nathan Drake and Bloodborne's Hunter. What's bot to like?!

Do you think they should have made the final cut, or was Astro Bot right to leave these two out of the game? (There is still plenty of time for DLC fun to be added down the line.)

Image credit: Team Asobi via VGC

Eurogamer just awarded Astro Bot a sparkling five out of five stars.

"When it's all done I'm left with that strange feeling of being very well cared for. I've seen a bunch of wild sights. I've messed around with cool gadgets, used the controller in unusual ways, tilting it, yes, but also blowing into it, trying to read the buried hieroglyphs of its rumble, I've ticked boxes, collected things, unlocked things, nodded at references that make me feel old, or sharp-eyed, or generally in the know," reads Eurogamer's glowing Astro Bot review.

"But when I close my eyes I see the tumbling fruit, the hundreds and thousands, the gems stacked so high I can kick through them as if I'm wading through autumn leaves. I think, more than anything, of all the glorious bits and pieces."

Digital Foundry, meanwhile, called Astro Bot a "virtually flawless and a joyous celebration of gaming".