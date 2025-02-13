Astro Bot free update adds new levels, bots, and a PS5 Pro boost

Astro Bot has today received a free update, bringing new levels and a boost on PS5 Pro.

While the game doesn't have separate graphics options, on PS5 Pro players will automatically get a "constant best resolution" at 60 fps.

Five new levels are set to be added, beginning today with Tick-Tock Shock as found in the new Vicious Void Galaxy for players to test their skills.

These levels are more difficult and aim to test jumping skills. And of course, each comes with a new Special Bot to rescue, too.

Players will need to have finished the game to access this new galaxy.

Further levels will be added each week as follows:

Feb 13: Tick-Tock Shock

Feb 20: Thrust or Bust

Feb 27: Cock-A-Doodle-Doom

Mar 6: Hard to Bear

Mar 13: Armored Hardcore

"We want to take this chance to thank you, sincerely, for the ongoing support," reads a PlayStation Blog article from Team Asobi. "We could not be happier with the way Astro was welcomed into so many new homes. Your comments, positivity and kind words have carried us through the months and continue to warm our little robotic hearts. Thank you for your loyalty and we shall see you around."

Astro Bot was one of Eurogamer's Games of 2024 and won the top prize at last year's The Game Awards.

It was so good, even former Nintendo boss Reggie Fils-Aimé said it almost "outdid Nintendo at its own game".

Since release, Astro Bot has received a number of additions, including speedrunning levels and a seasonal Winter Wonder update.