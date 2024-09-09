Astro Bot credits hint at unseen cameos potentially in forthcoming free DLC

Astro Bot is set to receive DLC with more yet-to-be-revealed VIP bots, though the game's credits hint towards which characters we may see.

The free DLC will arrive this year, confirmed Team Asobi's Nicolas Doucet in an interview with Quest Daily, but it will be "small" and focus on speedruns following its popularity in Astro's Playroom. Leaderboards will be included.

What's more, "some characters that we didn't include yet will appear," said Doucet.

The DLC will focus on challenging levels, but the team will also add a "toy feeling" suitable for any players, Doucet continued, though "we're not too sure about that one".

However, while Doucet didn't confirm which VIP bots were on the way, the game's credits do provide hints.

Stop here if you want to avoid potential spoilers.

Team Asobi thanks third-party publishers for use of their characters in the credits, but there are some here that don't currently appear in the game.

Those companies include: Shift Up and the use of Stellar Blade; Ubisoft and the use of Rayman, Beyond Good & Evil, and Assassin's Creed; Koei Tecmo and the use of Rise of the Ronin; and Argonaut Games for the use of Croc.

Of course, Team Asobi may have licensed these characters and chosen not to include them. But with more bots now confirmed to be in the DLC, there's a fair chance we may see these characters in some form.

Other characters were seen in concept art, but also do not appear in the game - including Fat Princess, and Sweet Tooth from Twisted Metal.

Astro Bot released on Friday last week to much fanfare and celebration.

"Sony's glossy mascot gets an outing filled with imagination and loving craft," reads our Eurogamer Astro Bot review.