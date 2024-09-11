Finding all three Trapped In Time Puzzle Pieces in Astro Bit isn't as straightforward as it is in earlier levels. The Trapped In Time level is part of Serpent Starway, the third galaxy Astro visits on their bid to fix the Mothership.

Collecting Puzzle Pieces is vital in Astro Bot if you want to unlock fun features at the Crash Site such as the Changing Room to dress Astro up or the Gatcha Machine to get cool items to add to the Site for characters you've collected.

Without further ado, here are all Trapped In Time Puzzle Piece locations in Astro Bot.

Astro Bot All Trapped In Time Puzzle Piece locations

Here are all three Trapped In Time Puzzle Piece locations in Astro Bot:

Puzzle Piece One location

The first Puzze Piece in Trapped In Time is as you're gliding in to the level. As you're flying look out for a gold Snake wiggling across the sand from left to right - when you spot it, use R2 to boost your speed and fly straight into the Snake.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

Once you hit the Snake, the Puzzle Piece will appear just ahead of you before you reach the landing area - make sure to fly through it to collect it!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

Puzzle Piece Two location

The second Puzzle Piece in Trapped In Time is after you pop the cork in the bottle for the first time with your Chicken Jet Pack.

Head to the left of the checkpoint marker here to find an enemy tucked away in a little cove. Destroy them and then press and hold Square to pull the rope trigger beneath them.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

A flower propeller umbrella will pop out, grab onto this and stand back outside again.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

Propel yourself up with this as far as it will go, then let go and use R2 or L2 to propel yourself even higher with the Jet Pack. Then, at the top of the Jet Pack's propulsion, jump and glide over to the top of the tower where the enemy caterpillar is parading around a bottle.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

Stand on the edge of this tower and destroy each part of the enemy chain. However, once they stand still and start to shake make sure you're not touching them or they will electrocute you.

Once you've dealt with the enemy, walk around to the archway in the bottle and hit it repeatedly to smash it open. When the liquid fully drains out, head inside and jump up to collect the Puzzle Piece.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

Puzzle Piece Three location

The third Puzzle Piece in Trapped In Time is near the end of the indoor section of this level. After you activate the flower to raise the platforms with enemies on it there's a checkpoint marker on the edge of an area filled with gold pieces and three electrocuting enemies.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

Glide over these and use Astro Bot's laser feet to defeat them. Don't touch them please or you will get a shock. While you've been flying over these enemies to destroy them, the glass floor beneath them will also be shattered but this is what you want.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

Beneath the glass floor are two platforms that will keep you safe from the ooze. Drop down onto one of these platforms and pan the camera around until you see the final Puzzle Piece sitting safely in a tucked away ledge here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Team Asobi/Sony

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Astro Bot content, check out our pages showing you how to catch the Gold Butterfly, all eight Raven locations in Bot of War, and how to break the Ice Seal statue.