Assassin's Creed Shadows spoilers splurged on adult cartoon website

Unreleased details of Assassin's Creed Shadows' story and characters have leaked out via an adult cartoon website.

Over the weekend, scans of the game's currently-unreleased art book were posted on a hentai site, before being vigorously pulled offline by publisher Ubisoft.

Of course, the internet took notice - and you can now find the art book's 230-plus pages hosted elsewhere on reddit and social media if you so choose.

Assassin's Creed Shadows - is it good? Hands-on preview, new gameplay.

Included in the art book - images of which we won't include here - are details of the game's major locations, items and characters.

There's detail on what appears to be the game's Templar antagonists that Ubisoft has so far decided to keep schtum about - even after last month's Assassin's Creed Shadows hands-on previews.

Also included are descriptions of the game's legendary creatures, which I fully hope and expect to be able to tame and keep in the game's new customisable base alongside my garden variety cats and tanuki.

These are not the same as Assassin's Creed Odyssey's mythological fights - such as against Medusa and the Minotaur. Indeed, there's little in the art book that draws heavily on fantasy. Likewise, there's nothing in there on the game's modern day storyline - which is now being told separetely, by the series' new Animus Hub.

After its most recent delay, Assassin's Creed Shadows is now set to arrive on 20th March - and its success may hold a pivotal role in the future of Ubisoft as a whole. Last month, Ubisoft told us exactly what has - and hasn't - changed over the past few months after Shadow's initial delay.