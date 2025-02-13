Assassin's Creed Shadows pre-orders "solid", in line with series' second-biggest launch

Ubisoft has signalled its expectations for Assassin's Creed Shadows in its latest quarterly financial results, in which it describes pre-orders for the game as "solid".

While the company did not divulge exact pre-order numbers, it said they were "in line with those of Assassin's Creed Odyssey, the second most succesful entry of the franchise".

The series' best-selling game, the Viking-set Assassin's Creed Valhalla, launched in late 2020.

Assassin's Creed Shadows - is it good?Watch on YouTube

The twice-delayed Assassin's Creed Shadows is a key game for Ubisoft, during a particularly turbulent time for the company as it faces cost-cutting measures and a potential sale, and after the disappointing sales performance of last year of Star Wars Outlaws.

Today, Ubisoft boss Yves Guillemot struck an optimistic note - saying that "early previews have been positive" for the game. "I want to commend the incredible talent and dedication of the entire Assassin’s Creed's team, who is working tirelessly to ensure that Shadows delivers on the promise of what is the franchise's most ambitious entry yet.

"In parallel," Guillemot continued, "we are progressing well on our cost reduction program."

Ubisoft has already made savings to its bottom line with the "difficult but necessary" decision to lay off hundreds of staff and close several studios, including the UK team based in Leamington.

"We plan to pursue our efforts in FY26," Guillemot added, ominously, "going beyond the initial target by a significant margin."

Our Katharine said Assassin's Creed Shadows was "the biggest shake-up of the series in years" during our recent hands-on time with the game, and praised its dual protagonist gameplay. "If Ubisoft can stick the landing on this one, it will be worth the extended wait."