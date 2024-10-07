Assassin's Creed Mirage comes to Steam this month, as Ubisoft returns to Valve's storefront

Assassin's Creed Mirage is set to make its Steam debut, marking the start of Ubisoft's full return to Valve's PC storefront.

Last month, Ubisoft announced its new releases are set to launch day one on Steam, starting with Assassin's Creed Shadows on 14th February next year.

But, before that, Steam users will also be able to get their hands on Assassin's Creed Mirage, which was initially released back in October last year across consoles and PC (but not via Steam).

"Welcome to Baghdad, 9th century. Discover the powerful coming-of-age story of Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions seeking answers and justice," reads a post from Ubisoft on the game's freshly-minted Steam page.

"Join an ancient organisation and come to understand a new creed – one that will change Basim’s fate in ways he never could have imagined."

Ubisoft hasn't set a firm date for Mirage's Steam release, merely stating it will be arriving at some point later this month. It is available to add to wishlists now, however.

Image credit: Ubisoft

While Ubisoft has made a habit in recent years of not releasing its games on Steam from the off, other titles have eventually made their way to the storefront in the end. For example, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and city-building strategy Anno 1800 eventually arrived on the platform back in 2022, having previously been available elsewhere.

If you are yet to play Assassin's Creed Mirage for yourself, be sure to check out our review, where Christian Donlan called it "a rich and characterful adventure", awarding it four out of five stars.

"Through the warmth of familiar rituals returning after those bigger, rangier games, I get to see what's really special about this series, what it takes to create, perhaps, and what it can give us in return," he wrote in Eurogamer's Assassin's Creed Mirage review.