Assassin's Creed Invictus is inspired by Fall Guys, leaker suggests

New details about Assassin's Creed Invictus have leaked online.

According to X/Twitter user j0nathan - a leaker with extraordinarily good prior form for Assassin's Creed information - Invictus will be a Fall Guys' inspired multiplayer game in which players will assume the avatars of different Assassin's Creed characters and fight to get through each round.

"It will be a sort of 'Fall Guys' – 16 players (for the moment) who compete over several rounds with different 'games'," j0nathan wrote, as translated by Google and what's left of my French GCSE.

"Among the game [types], we find Team Deathmatch, another free-for-all, and a speed game where you have to go to light points scattered on the map. If you qualify for the next round, you can choose types of powers to form a build in the final game."

Interestingly, j0nathan belives they can "confirm" two characters - Ezio and Cesare Borgia - and says the gameplay will be "arcade" like in nature, "with hits without real impact and even a 'bubble' shield like in Smash Bros".

Maps will be inspired from Assassin's Creed games, such as Mirage's Baghdad, Shadows' Japan, "a map in a paradise island" likely inspired by Black Flag. There's also a map based on Pompeii, complete "with rising lava".

Without formal confirmation from Ubisoft either way, all we can do is take this as a rumour for now, but even the moderation team on the subreddit admits Jonathan has been "somewhat accurate" with prior Assassin's Creed-flavoured leaks.

"We don't know how much or little is true of it so maybe don't come to conclusions?" the moderator cautioned. "Sure Jonathan has leaked in the past that has been at least somewhat accurate. But this info could be old or incomplete. Or just not true."

In June, Ubisoft boss Yves Guillemot condemned "the malicious and personal online attacks" directed at the game's developers after Assassin's Creed Shadows' initial reveal.

Assassin's Creed franchise head Marc-Alexis Côté recently spoken about having to take "a step back" rather than respond to criticism of the game on social media from X owner Elon Musk.