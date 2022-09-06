Assassin's Creed games set in Japan and 16th century Europe reportedly being revealed this weekend

Ahead of this weekend's Ubisoft Forward digital showcase, a new report has claimed the event will offer a look at three previously unannounced Assassin's Creed titles - one set in Japan, another in 16th century Europe, and a third in China.

Earlier this week, Ubisoft confirmed it would be 'unveiling the future' of the Assassin's Creed franchise during this Saturday's digital showcase, but stopped short of providing specifics. A look at the recently recently confirmed Assassin's Creed Mirage seemed a certainty, but a new report has suggested the publisher might in fact have a lot more its ready to share.

According to relentlessly leaky (and usually reliable) journalist Tom Henderson, writing for Try Hard Guides, Ubisoft Forward's Assassin's Creed portion will indeed begin with a "deep dive" into Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Watch on YouTube A final chunk of Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC is also said to be getting a reveal.

However, Henderson also claims - based on "several new sources further corroborating" information he'd heard previously - that Saturday will reveal two games set to be part of the live-service Assassin's Creed Infinity platform, known as Project Red and Project Hexe.

Supporting rumours that've been swirling round the internet for some time now, Henderson says Project Red will be set in Japan, with early concept art showing a female samurai-like assassin - although it's likely players will also be able to play as a male protagonist.

As for Project Hexe (which is said to have recently changed its name from Project Neo), this Ubisoft Montreal project is claimed to be the "darkest Assassin's Creed game ever", unfolding during the witch hunts in 16th century Europe.

Away from Assassin's Creed Infinity, Henderson says Ubisoft Forward will also unveil a new China-set Assassin's Creed mobile game, currently being referred to as Project Jade, and reveal the final chunk of DLC for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. As for the Assassin's Creed VR game announced in 2020, Henderson says it's currently "unclear" if it'll be part of Ubisoft Forward.

All will be revealed, of course, when Ubisoft's digital showcase airs on YouTube and Twitch this Saturday, 10th September, from 8pm in the UK.