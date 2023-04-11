Ashley breaks the fourth wall in Resident Evil 4 Remake if you try to upskirt her

Ashley breaks the fourth wall in Resident Evil 4 Remake when players try to look up her skirt.

The original game included lines of dialogue if Leon attempted to look under her clothes, including calling him a pervert.

In the remake, she remains silent but will bend down and stare directly into the camera and at the player to scold them.

The change was spotted by fans on reddit and shared on mp1st. I've since checked this myself:

I felt pretty disgusting even testing this - why anyone would want to try this is beyond me - but it's certainly unnerving having a virtual video game character bend down and stare directly at you.

But is this enough? At least in the original she voiced her discomfort. I'd argue seedy players should be called out on this further than just an irritated glance.

Other changes from the original have been made in the remake, including finally hiring an Asian voice actor for Ada Wong to ensure more authentic representation. Sadly, actor Lily Gao deactivated her Instagram account following criticism from so-called fans, but she's since hit back in a new post.

Aside from this nonsense, Resident Evil 4 Remake is a brilliant update of the classic, as proven by its enormous success at launch.