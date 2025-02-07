"Artificial intelligence is an oxymoron, there's no such thing," says Take-Two boss

Take-Two Interactive boss Strauss Zelnick has opened up about his views on AI, calling the concept of artificial intelligence "an oxymoron", adding that whilst there's "no doubt that what is considered AI today will help make our business more efficient", "it won't reduce employment" across the games industry.

As reported by our sister site, GamesIndustry.biz, Zelnick was candid about his position on AI, but did concede that "the video game business will probably be on the leading, if not bleeding, edge of using AI".

"Machine learning, machines don't learn," Zelnick said when asked by an investor to share his thoughts on AI's role in the industry.

"Those are convenient ways to explain to human beings what looks like magic. The bottom line is that these are digital tools and we've used digital tools forever. I have no doubt that what is considered AI today will help make our business more efficient and help us do better work, but it won't reduce employment.

"To the contrary, the history of digital technology is that technology increases employment, increases productivity, increases GDP and I think that's what's going to happen with AI. I think the video game business will probably be on the leading, if not bleeding, edge of using AI."

In terms of guardrails, however, Zelnick stressed that it was important AI did "not infringe on other people's intellectual property by poaching their LLMs", adding: "Yeah. We're not going to do that".

"Moreover, if we did, we couldn't protect that, we wouldn't be able to protect our own IP," he explained. "So of course, we're mindful of what technology we use to make sure that it respects others' intellectual property and allows us to protect our own. Apart from that, I really can't think of any new guardrails that need to be implemented."

Yes, Rockstar Games' hugely anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 is still on track to launch this "fall" publisher Take-Two Interactive reiterated, despite persistent rumblings of a delay.

Take-Two recommitted to its release window as part of its Q3 FY 2025 earnings report yesterday, writing, "This calendar year is shaping up to be one of the strongest ever for [the company], as we plan to launch Sid Meier's Civilization 7 on 11th February, Mafia: The Old Country in the summer, Grand Theft Auto 6 in the Fall, and Borderlands 4."