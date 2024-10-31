Finding all the Artifact Vault Power Crystals in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is the main task of the Echoes of the Past quest you can do in Arlathan Forest with Bellara.

There are three unruly artifacts that Bellara needs to calm during this Dragon Age: The Veilguard and Rook, always being helpful, has to find the power crystals that correspond to each device. There are three devices overall and a total of seven crystals to find across the quest.

Without further ado, here are all Artifact Vault Power Crystal locations in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

First set of Artifact Vault Power Crystal locations in Dragon Age The Veilguard

There are two crystals to find in the first set for the Artifact Vault.

Crystal One

To find the first one, put your back to Bellara and head through the opening on your left. Head to the opening just to the right opposite you - in this section you'll find the first crystal in the corner by one of the sealed openings.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

Crystal Two

To find the second crystal, go back to Bellara (placing down the first crystal) and put your back to her again. Once more, head out the opening on your left then follow the path to the right and go into the opening that's almost instantly on your right here. You should be able to see the crystal in the far left corner of this section.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

Once you've replaced this crystal, follow Bellara to the next set.

Second set of Artifact Vault Power Crystal locations in Dragon Age The Veilguard

There are three crystals to find in the second set for the Artifact Vault.

Crystal One

To find the first one, put your back to Bellara so you're facing an unpowered crystal and look along the path to the right. Follow this path and it should bring you to a pile of crates, smash these to reveal the first crystal. Grab this and bring it back to Bellara.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

Crystal Two

To find the second crystal, put your back to Bellara again and follow that same path to the right again. However, this time, watch for a ladder on your right on a small stone ledge.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

Climb up this ladder and you'll find the crystal in the corner at the top. Bring this back to Bellara, so you now only have one more left to find.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

Crystal Three

To find the third crystal, turn your back to Bellara (who guessed this?). This time follow the path to the left and towards the golden doors. Stop just before these and look to the left, you should see a slightly ruined stone structure here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

The crystal is tucked just behind this ruined structure. Grab it, take it back to Bellara and then follow her to the next set.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

Third Set of Artifact Vault Power Crystal locations in Dragon Age The Veilguard

In the final set, there are only two crystals to find.

Crystal One

To find the first crystal, face Bellara and then look around for the large plank of wood standing upright just to your left. Interact with this to knock it down to bridge the gap between platforms here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

Walk across to the next platform then up the ladder to the right. At the top of the ladder, follow the path to the right and you'll find the first crystal.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

Grab it and take it back down to Bellara, but don't place it on the device just yet - you need it to find the next one.

Crystal Two

To find the second crystal, put your back to Bellara while holding the first crystal and head to the far wall opposite you. In the corner against the railing to the right here you should find another device. Place the crystal on this and a path will appear to the ledge opposite.

Image credit: Eurogamer/BioWare

Walk across the newly revealed ledge and grab the crystal here. Bring it back to Bellara and place it one of the devices, then grab the other crystal and place it in the next one.

Once you've done this, you will have completed the Echoes of the Past quest!

