Rogue Legacy coming to the Epic Games Store

Rogue Legacy will be available for free next week from the Epic Games Store.

Also joining it will be The Vanishing of Ethan Carter.

Both games will be free to download between 7th to 14th April from the Epic Games Store.

Rogue Legacy is a "genealogical rogue-'LITE' where anyone can be a hero.

"Each time you die, your unique child will succeed you. One child might be colourblind, another might be a dwarf with vertigo. But that's OK, because no one is perfect, and you don't have to be to succeed."

In Donlan's review of Rogue Legacy, he called it a "gloriously witty dungeon crawler", giving it a recommended badge.

"Rogue Legacy is witty, elegant, and cruel. I've spent the last week trying to work out whether I mostly love it or hate it, and I've finally made my mind up. I know I love it."

Meanwhile, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter takes on a much darker tone, with players tasked with solving the mystery around the titular Ethan's disappearance.

As with Rogue Legacy, Eurogamer also gave The Vanishing of Ethan Carter the recommended badge, with Tom Bramwell calling the game "very special."

"The Vanishing of Ethan Carter leaves you with several amazing memories; moments that you will want to talk to your friends about for hours and will take great pains not to spoil for other people."

These games will replace Total War: Warhammer and Arabian Nights-themed first person roguelite City of Brass.

Earlier this year, Epic Games issued stats on its store's growth in 2021.

The PC marketplace increased its registered users by 34 million in 2021, up to 194 million total, with a daily active user peak of 31.1 million.