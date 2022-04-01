Rogue Legacy coming to the Epic Games Store

Also The Vanishing of Ethan Carter.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 1 April 2022

Rogue Legacy will be available for free next week from the Epic Games Store.

Also joining it will be The Vanishing of Ethan Carter.

Both games will be free to download between 7th to 14th April from the Epic Games Store.

Rogue Legacy is a "genealogical rogue-'LITE' where anyone can be a hero.

"Each time you die, your unique child will succeed you. One child might be colourblind, another might be a dwarf with vertigo. But that's OK, because no one is perfect, and you don't have to be to succeed."

In Donlan's review of Rogue Legacy, he called it a "gloriously witty dungeon crawler", giving it a recommended badge.

"Rogue Legacy is witty, elegant, and cruel. I've spent the last week trying to work out whether I mostly love it or hate it, and I've finally made my mind up. I know I love it."

Meanwhile, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter takes on a much darker tone, with players tasked with solving the mystery around the titular Ethan's disappearance.

As with Rogue Legacy, Eurogamer also gave The Vanishing of Ethan Carter the recommended badge, with Tom Bramwell calling the game "very special."

"The Vanishing of Ethan Carter leaves you with several amazing memories; moments that you will want to talk to your friends about for hours and will take great pains not to spoil for other people."

These games will replace Total War: Warhammer and Arabian Nights-themed first person roguelite City of Brass.

Earlier this year, Epic Games issued stats on its store's growth in 2021.

The PC marketplace increased its registered users by 34 million in 2021, up to 194 million total, with a daily active user peak of 31.1 million.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Related

Earthworm Jim 2 comes to Nintendo Switch Online

Play like it's 1996.

24

E3's digital event now officially ditched following cancellation of in-person show

But Summer Game Fest is forging ahead.

21

Guerrilla releases another Horizon Forbidden West patch

Erends to run.

19

Fortnite sued over old dance emote

It's complicated.

17

Firesprite working on new AAA horror game

Boo!

5

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: What happens when you fall out of love with games?

Spark unlimited.

8

Premium only | Off Topic: Chopped and one of the secrets of creativity

Octopus.

Premium only | Off Topic: The hidden world of running Segments

Stairs of Doom.

11

Premium only | Podcast: Sixteen Horses author and No Man's Sky writer Greg Buchanan

A thriller.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store