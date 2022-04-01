Kirby and the Forgotten Land is biggest Kirby launch in Japanese history

Kirby and the Forgotten Land has earned the biggest launch for the series in Japanese history.

As Famitsu reports, the game sold 380,000 copies in Japan in its first week, floating its way to the top of the charts.

And, according to Game Data Library, that makes it the biggest launch for the series in Japan.

It's followed by DS game Kirby Super Star Ultra and the N64's Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards. Previous Switch title Kirby Star Allies is in fifth place, below Kirby Triple Deluxe on 3DS.

Further, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the second biggest launch of the year in Japan, behind Pokémon Legends: Arceus but ahead of Elden Ring. That shows how popular the Switch is in Japan.

It was a similar story in the UK, where physical sales made Kirby and the Forgotten Land the biggest launch for the series.

Developers have stated the game is an "important milestone" in the series as the first 3D game, though this may not be the standard in future.