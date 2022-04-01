Kirby and the Forgotten Land is biggest Kirby launch in Japanese history
Pretty in pink.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land has earned the biggest launch for the series in Japanese history.
As Famitsu reports, the game sold 380,000 copies in Japan in its first week, floating its way to the top of the charts.
And, according to Game Data Library, that makes it the biggest launch for the series in Japan.
It's followed by DS game Kirby Super Star Ultra and the N64's Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards. Previous Switch title Kirby Star Allies is in fifth place, below Kirby Triple Deluxe on 3DS.
Further, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the second biggest launch of the year in Japan, behind Pokémon Legends: Arceus but ahead of Elden Ring. That shows how popular the Switch is in Japan.
Kirby and the Forgotten Land had the ??????? ?????? for the series in Japan, with a 70% increase over launch sales of Triple Deluxe.— Game Data Library (@GameDataLibrary) March 31, 2022
It's the second biggest launch of 2022 in Japan so far, behind Pokémon Legends and above Elden Ring. pic.twitter.com/6Vlmp1tOq4
It was a similar story in the UK, where physical sales made Kirby and the Forgotten Land the biggest launch for the series.
Developers have stated the game is an "important milestone" in the series as the first 3D game, though this may not be the standard in future.
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.
Comments (1)