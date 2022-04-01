Cities: Skylines' VR adaptation arrives on Meta Quest 2 later this month

Cities: VR, the virtual reality adaptation of developer Colossal Order's acclaimed city builder Cities: Skylines, is coming to Meta Quest 2 on 28th April.

Cities: VR is the work of Fast Travel Games, and the developer stresses its new edition isn't a direct port of Skylines - "VR does not allow for the size and scale of the PC version", it notes - instead choosing to emphasise "more intimate experiences set in smaller areas".

Even so, it retains Skylines' core strategic city planning, giving players the tools to construct their metropolis piece by piece - from roads to neighbourhoods to districts - while juggling its economy, emergency services, and education and entertainment needs along the week.

Cities: VR - Gameplay Walkthrough.

A selection of easy to use tools is promised, alongside a "specially designed control system that encourages productive creativity", and the whole thing can be experienced from either a bird's eye view or from down on the streets of your blossoming city. "After all," says Fast Travel, "a mayor should be able to observe their citizens in real time, seeing new neighbourhoods emerge from hard work and thoughtful design."

The developer also notes that certain Cities: Skylines staples, such as terrain editing tools and natural disasters, won't be included at launch, but that it has plans to expand the game with additional content "over time".

You can get a taste of Cities: VR via the new four-minute gameplay walkthrough above. And if you're suitably swayed, the full game will cost £22.99 (with a 10% discount for those that pre-order) when it comes to Meta Quest 2 on 28th April.