Warhammer 40,000 Darktide has a release date

But not 'til September. Rats!

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 31 March 2022

Vermintide follow-up Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will launch on Tuesday 13th September.

The four-player co-op game builds on Vermintide 2's melee combat with the addition of "deep and balanced gunplay", developer FatShark has said.

You'll need a mix of melee and ranged combat to fight off Darktide's new menagerie of monsters, which you glimpse in the new trailer below:

Darktide was previously set to launch for PC and Xbox Series X/S back in 2021, though was then delayed to spring 2022. Today's news marks a further hold-up.

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

