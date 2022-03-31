Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt's battle royale gets full launch this April

On PC and PlayStation 5.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 31 March 2022

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt, developer Sharkmob's free-to-play battle royale spin on the long-running RPG series, is getting its full PlayStation 5 and PC launch on 27th April.

Bloodhunt (not to be confused with Big Bad Wolf Studio's upcoming RPG Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong, Paradox Interactive's troubled Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, or indeed 2019 visual novel Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York) was announced toward the end of 2020 and had a limited Steam early access run the following year.

It is, all in all, pretty much exactly what it sounds like, casting participants - either playing solo or in a team of three - as vampires and setting them loose across the rain-soaked, moon-drenched streets and rooftops of Prague. All players have access to basic vampire trickery such as the ability to scramble up walls, but the characters they choose (from one of several vampire clans) inform the additional supernatural powers they're able to deploy. Oh, and there are lots and lots of guns to loot too, if you'd just rather just do the shooty thing.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt (PS5 Trailer)

In fact, the guns rather spoiled the fun for Eurogamer's Robert Purchase when he took a look at Bloodhunt last summer - "It's not really my idea of a vampire fantasy", he wrote at the time - but there's been plenty of progress on the title in Steam early access since then, so it'll be interesting to see how it stacks up on a second visit.

While PC players have already had a chance to vamp it up in Bloodhunt, the game's full launch on 27th April will mark the first time it's been available for PlayStation 5 players, and Sharkmob has offered a closer look at that version of the game in a new post on the PlayStation Blog. It features a lot of obligatory chatter about its support for Tempest 3D audio, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback, but the key bit of details shared in the post is that Bloodhunt will be playable at 4K/30fps in Quality mode and 1440P/60fps in Performance mode on PS5.

And if you feel compelled to spent some money on the free-to-play Bloodhunt ahead of launch, there'll be a Founder's Ultimate Edition to pre-order, containing various outfits, emotes, icons, player card backgrounds, and customisation items, alongside 1,000 Tokens to spend on a Battle Pass or whatever else happens to take your fancy on a cold, dark Prague night.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

GTA Online getting $6-a-month subscription service for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Rewards include GTA$, vehicles upgrades, more.

71

Invaders are hacking the saves of Elden Ring players on PC

The exploit will force a crash that then locks players in infinite death loops.

53

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed offers 4v1 co-op

As ex-spectered.

21

Godfall is heading to Xbox and Steam in April

Arrives alongside Exalted update for all platforms.

20

Bungie files lawsuit against individuals behind false Destiny copyright takedowns

Slams YouTube's "gaping security loophole"

15

You may also enjoy...

Review | Battlefield 2042 review - DICE's magic FPS formula gets spread too thin

All-out snorefare.

81

You can get Halo Infinite with Xbox Game Pass - or buy it for £55

Truth and requisition.

110

Review | Lost Judgment review - all-out action hampered by ill-judged story

Lost cause.

71

Halo Infinite ranking system: All competitive tiers and ranks in order in Halo Infinite's Ranked Arena

How to climb the ranks in Halo Infinite's ranking system.

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: What happens when you fall out of love with games?

Spark unlimited.

8

Premium only | Off Topic: Chopped and one of the secrets of creativity

Octopus.

Premium only | Off Topic: The hidden world of running Segments

Stairs of Doom.

11

Premium only | Podcast: Sixteen Horses author and No Man's Sky writer Greg Buchanan

A thriller.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store