Pokémon Go Fest 2022 includes both global and unique city events

This year's Pokémon Go Fest will return to hosting in-person events in three select cities, as well as a two-day global event you can play wherever you are.

The global event will be held on Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th June, and also offer a "bonus finale event" on Saturday 27th August.

Sandwiched in the middle of all that will be three distinct city-focused events held in Berlin, Seattle and Sapporo.

If you fancy attending in Berlin, you'll be able to do so from Friday 1st to Sunday 3rd July.

Seattle's dates are Friday 22nd to 24th July. Finally, Sapporo's dates are Friday 5th to Sunday 7th August.

It's interesting to see Pokémon Go Fest shift the cities it traditionally calls home - Chicago in the US, which has hosted the event each year since it began in 2017, and Dortmund in Germany, home to previous Go Fest and Safari Zone events.

It remains to be seen whether other cities will hold different events throughout the year, and how many Safari Zone meetups may lie on the cards. (Hopefully the UK will get another too, following the long-delayed Liverpool event.)

It's also interesting to see Pokémon Go's biggest annual event continue to be made available to all players globally - something which only became the case in 2020 due to global travel restrictions.

"It's been nearly three years since Pokémon GO Fest 2019 was brought to life in Dortmund, Chicago, and Yokohama, and we're excited to return to the roots of this annual event while continuing to host the global experience that millions of Trainers have enjoyed," Niantic said today.

As yet, there's no word on what will be offered at Go Fest 2022 in terms of in-game content or real-world activities. But if you fancy it, now's the time to mark your diaries.