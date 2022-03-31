Microsoft reportedly launching an Xbox Game Pass family plan later this year

Microsoft is reportedly set to plug a gap in its Game Pass line-up by launching a new family plan, enabling five users to access the service using one subscription, later this year.

That's according to Windows Central's Jez Corden, who, citing "trusted sources familiar with with Microsoft's efforts", reports the family plan has been in the works for some time as Microsoft navigated issues around royalty distribution and third-party licenses. Those kinks are presumably close to being ironed out now, however, with Corden suggesting an official unveiling may happen relatively soon.

As for what the family plan might offer, it'll reportedly enable five users in the same country to access Game Pass' entire library using a single membership, with the cost said to be "far cheaper" than paying for five individual subscriptions.

Windows Central says the new offering will use Microsoft's existing Family Account system, already used in Office 365, with the subscription being managed by a central account holder.

There are, of course, still a number of unknowns - including whether the reported family plan will be available for standard Game Pass or if it'll be exclusive to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - but it supposedly shouldn't be too long before all questions are answered. Windows Central says Microsoft will be announcing the new family plan "in the relatively near future".