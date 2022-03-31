Microsoft reportedly launching an Xbox Game Pass family plan later this year

Supporting five users on a single subscription.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 31 March 2022

Microsoft is reportedly set to plug a gap in its Game Pass line-up by launching a new family plan, enabling five users to access the service using one subscription, later this year.

That's according to Windows Central's Jez Corden, who, citing "trusted sources familiar with with Microsoft's efforts", reports the family plan has been in the works for some time as Microsoft navigated issues around royalty distribution and third-party licenses. Those kinks are presumably close to being ironed out now, however, with Corden suggesting an official unveiling may happen relatively soon.

As for what the family plan might offer, it'll reportedly enable five users in the same country to access Game Pass' entire library using a single membership, with the cost said to be "far cheaper" than paying for five individual subscriptions.

Eurogamer Newscast: Is PlayStation Plus Premium a Game Pass killer?

Windows Central says the new offering will use Microsoft's existing Family Account system, already used in Office 365, with the subscription being managed by a central account holder.

There are, of course, still a number of unknowns - including whether the reported family plan will be available for standard Game Pass or if it'll be exclusive to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - but it supposedly shouldn't be too long before all questions are answered. Windows Central says Microsoft will be announcing the new family plan "in the relatively near future".

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (11)

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Sony insists quality of first-party games would suffer if they launched day one in new PS Plus

"We feel like we are in a good virtuous cycle with the studios."

123

Sony exec Jim Ryan believes live service games will dominate over subscriptions

Supporting "sustained engagement over a long period of time".

117

EA is reportedly rebranding its FIFA franchise as "EA Sports Football Club"

"I asked around about it [and] that's it, that's the name," says an industry insider.

54

Persona 5 is being removed from PS5's PlayStation Plus Collection in May

But collection will still be part of new-look PS Plus.

29

Valve wants your feedback on its "verified" games process

And it promises it's not "crowdsourcing the compatibility testing process".

25

You may also enjoy...

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe was the best-selling boxed game in the UK last week

We're never getting Mario Kart 9.

42

Former Twitch employees say company routinely valued speed and profit over safety and security in new report

Massive data breach "seemed inevitable".

17

Jelly Deals | Xbox Series X/S stock: where to buy Microsoft's new console

Find out when the next Xbox Series X restocks are happening.

134

Jelly Deals | PS5 stock: latest updates on where to buy the PlayStation 5

Here's all the retailers that currently have Sony's next-gen console in stock.

431

Feature | It's time to stop running from gaming addiction

Talk to the hand.

174

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: What happens when you fall out of love with games?

Spark unlimited.

8

Premium only | Off Topic: Chopped and one of the secrets of creativity

Octopus.

Premium only | Off Topic: The hidden world of running Segments

Stairs of Doom.

11

Premium only | Podcast: Sixteen Horses author and No Man's Sky writer Greg Buchanan

A thriller.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Comments (11)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store