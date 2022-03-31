Firesprite working on new AAA horror game

Boo!

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 31 March 2022

A recent job listing has revealed Sony's recently acquired studio Firesprite is working on a new AAA horror game.

The listing in question was shared on ResetEra and reads: "We are looking for a Narrative Director to join our development team for a AAA narrative driven horror-adventure game in Unreal 5. 

"The Narrative Director is responsible for the project storytelling, helping establish & consider the game's universe and lore, with responsibility for the quality implementation of narrative content for project milestones and ultimately the game's release."

It is currently unclear if this game will be part of an ongoing series, or a new IP for Sony.

In addition to this mysterious horror title, Firesprite is also rumoured to be working on a new Twisted Metal game.

As Matt reported in January, Sony was said to have ditched Lucid Games as the developer of this upcoming Twisted Metal title in favour of a then-unnamed first-party Sony studio (with subsequent reports suggesting this studio is Firesprite).

As well as these games, the Firesprite team is also helming the development on Horizon's upcoming VR spin-off, Call of the Mountain.

This first-person experience will see players becoming a new character in the post-apocalyptic world of Horizon, although Aloy will still be there as well.

Games in this article

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Twisted Metal

