Fallout writer Scott Bennie dies

Aged 61.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 31 March 2022

Scott Bennie, a writer and contributor to the original Fallout, has died aged 61.

Bennie served as a designer, writer and producer of numerous games during his time at Interplay in the 1990s, including The Lord of the Rings, Starfleet Academy, plus Starfleet Command and its sequel.

On Fallout, Bennie memorably said his career had peaked with the popular naming of its canine companion, Dogmeat.

"I didn't have that much to do with Fallout. A few maps, some bits of the Hub, and some system messages. And the Mysterious Stranger Perk," Bennie told Steemit in 2017 (thanks, PC Gamer). "And I named Dogmeat - if anything endures of my writing career, it will be the name of that dog."

Away from video games, Bennie has subsequently been a successful tabletop game designer, working on RPG versions of The Lord of the Rings and World of Warcraft, as well as work for Dungeons & Dragons, Marvel Superheroes and Champions.

Bennie reportedly passed away this week due to complications from pneumonia.

Numerous former colleagues have paid tribute to Bennie via social media - we've included a few responses below.

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

