Fallout TV adaptation adds Ella Purnell to its cast

Bunker down.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 31 March 2022

Ella Purnell, famous for her work in Yellowjackets and Netflix's animated series Arcane, has joined the cast of Amazon's upcoming Fallout adaptation.

As reported by Variety, Purnell will be taking on a currently unspecified lead role in the upcoming series. However, sources close to the show have revealed Purnell's character will be "upbeat and uncannily direct with an all-American can-do spirit.

"But an intensity in her eyes says she might just be a tiny bit dangerous."

Along with her aforementioned work, Purnell has also had roles in Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, Disney's Maleficent and Kick-Ass 2.

Purnell's casting follows the announcement that Tomb Raider and The Hateful Eight's Walton Goggins will also be starring in Fallout.

As with Purnell, no official details about Goggins' character have yet been revealed, although there is speculation he will be playing a Ghoul - one of the Fallout series' many mutated humans, whose condition is a result of prolonged exposure to radiation amid the Great War.

It was first announced that Amazon would be adapting Fallout for TV all the way back in 2020.

Westworld series creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan will oversee the project, while Bethesda's Todd Howard and James Altman will take on executive producer roles.

Filming is expecting to start later this year, with more cast announcements likely to come before that.

More about Fallout 76

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

