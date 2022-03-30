Persona 5 is being removed from PS5's PlayStation Plus Collection in May

But collection will still be part of new-look PS Plus.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
30 March 2022

Sony has warned PlayStation 5 owners that Persona 5 is being removed from its PlayStation Plus Collection on 11th May.

The PlayStation Plus Collection launched alongside PS5 back in 2020, giving PlayStation Plus members on Sony's new console access to 20 first- and third-party PlayStation 4 titles for as long as their subscription continued:

  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Battlefield 1
  • Bloodborne
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Zombies Chronicles Edition
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  • Days Gone
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Fallout 4
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
  • God of War
  • Infamous Second Son
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • Mortal Kombat X
  • Persona 5
  • Ratchet and Clank
  • Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
  • The Last Guardian
  • The Last of Us Remastered
  • Until Dawn
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Persona 5 - PS4 Launch Trailer.

From 11th May, however, that impressive list will be down by one, as announced at the bottom of April's PlayStation Plus games reveal. Anyone still wishing to take advantage of Persona 5's inclusion still have time to do so, though - they'll just need to ensure they've added the game to their library prior to the 11th May deadline. As long as this is done, the game will continue to be available while a PlayStation Plus subscription is active.

What this means for other games in the PlayStation Plus Collection, specifically those from third-party publishers, Sony hasn't yet said. The company did, however, tell IGN that the collection will continue to be available as part of PlayStation Plus once its recently confirmed overhaul arrives in June, suggesting Persona 5's removal is unrelated.

