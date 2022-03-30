Dead Cells gets new money themed biome in its big free Break the Bank update

Out now on PC and consoles.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 30 March 2022

Dead Cells' already ridiculously generous bounty of stuff has expanded once more, this time courtesy of its free new Break the Bank update, which brings the likes of new money themed enemies, weapons, and a brand-new biome to PC and consoles today.

Break the Bank is all about the gold, and its centrepiece is an opulent depository for unimaginable riches known as The Bank. Mechanically, this is quite a bit different from other biomes so far added to developer Motion Twin's acclaimed rogue-like action-platformer, given that its entrance - a mysterious giant chest - will appear at random during a run.

Provided you've first completed its sole unlock criteria - reach the Hand of the King once - the chest can appear in any of Dead Cells' post-biome transition stages, and players will need to decide right then and there if they want to open it and delve into The Bank. If they decide yes, The Bank will replace the next biome along the path (it won't appear before a boss), but should they choose to forego its temptations, it won't reappear on the same run.

Dead Cells - Break the Bank Update.

The Bank itself offers ample opportunity to purchase new goodies and, to that end, gives players the option to take out loans at cash machines throughout the biome. However, all loans must be paid back at the end of a level, and players unable to do so will be cursed based on how much they still owe. Thankfully, there are multiple means to acquire rewards in The Bank, including tricky but rewarding platforming sections.

Elsewhere in The Bank, players can encounter three new money themed enemies - the Agitated Pickpocket, Gold Gorger, and Golden Kamikaze Bat - plus three new weapons. The Gold Digger gives gold on hits (and critical hits for the very rich), while the Dagger of Cupidity crits for three seconds after picking up gold. Then there's the self-explanatory Money Shooter.

And that's still not quite it! Break the Bank also includes two new bank-related outfits, new lore rooms, plus three new mutations - Midas' Blood (gives gold when you lose health), Gold Plating (causes you to lose gold and not health when hit), plus Get Rich Quick (stack bonus gold by killing enemies while you have a speed boost and cash in when it ends).

You'll find more details on today's free Break the Bank update - including word on a whole heap balances, fixes, and quality of life additions - in the official release notes. Motion Twin - or rather, subsidiary Evil Empire, which now handles Dead Cells' development - also reminds players that more free updates and DLC will be coming for at least another year. "Some of that content," it teases, "has got us very, very excited".

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (3)

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

GTA Online getting $6-a-month subscription service for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Rewards include GTA$, vehicles upgrades, more.

71

Invaders are hacking the saves of Elden Ring players on PC

The exploit will force a crash that then locks players in infinite death loops.

53

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed offers 4v1 co-op

As ex-spectered.

21

Godfall is heading to Xbox and Steam in April

Arrives alongside Exalted update for all platforms.

20

Bungie files lawsuit against individuals behind false Destiny copyright takedowns

Slams YouTube's "gaping security loophole"

15

You may also enjoy...

Review | Battlefield 2042 review - DICE's magic FPS formula gets spread too thin

All-out snorefare.

81

You can get Halo Infinite with Xbox Game Pass - or buy it for £55

Truth and requisition.

110

Review | Lost Judgment review - all-out action hampered by ill-judged story

Lost cause.

71

Halo Infinite ranking system: All competitive tiers and ranks in order in Halo Infinite's Ranked Arena

How to climb the ranks in Halo Infinite's ranking system.

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: What happens when you fall out of love with games?

Spark unlimited.

5

Premium only | Off Topic: Chopped and one of the secrets of creativity

Octopus.

Premium only | Off Topic: The hidden world of running Segments

Stairs of Doom.

11

Premium only | Podcast: Sixteen Horses author and No Man's Sky writer Greg Buchanan

A thriller.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Comments (3)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store