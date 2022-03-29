Uncharted: Fortune Hunter is shutting down

Sorry Drake, no treasure here.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 29 March 2022

Naughty Dog has announced its mobile spin off Uncharted: Fortune Hunter is shutting down.

In a tweet, the developer stated: "As of today [28th March], in-game purchases of treasure maps and bags of orbs have been disabled, and the game is no longer available for download from the Apple app or Google Play store."

However, the developer did affirm that while the game is retiring, those who own it already will be able to keep playing in offline mode right up until the point the app is removed completely from devices.

Naughty Dog did not say why it is retiring Uncharted: Fortune Hunter, but low player numbers is likely a factor.

While the Uncharted series concluded with A Thief's End and its DLC Lost Legacy, there has long been hope for an Uncharted 5. After all, Naughty Dog has previously teased "never say never".

But while Uncharted 5 may be just a pipe dream for now, fans of the series can get their fix by diving into the Legacy of Thieves collection for PlayStation 5.

Meanwhile, the Uncharted film will be available to watch digitally on 26th April and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray from 10th May.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (2)

Games in this article

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Related

Stranger of Paradise is fourth lowest launch for a Final Fantasy spin-off in Japan

Chaos disappoints.

22

Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed to 2023

Bruised Wayne.

22

Elden Ring speedrun record beaten once again, now under 25 minutes

Despite recent rebalance patch.

20

Elden Ring player goes on mech suit rampage

Armored Core returns.

19

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin modders are making everyone bald for better performance

Anything for a hairline boost.

19

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

23

Review | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

All over the space.

100

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

6

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Chopped and one of the secrets of creativity

Octopus.

Premium only | Off Topic: The hidden world of running Segments

Stairs of Doom.

11

Premium only | Podcast: Sixteen Horses author and No Man's Sky writer Greg Buchanan

A thriller.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Comments (2)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store