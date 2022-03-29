The PS Plus lineup for April has leaked

Have a sponge to soak it up.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 29 March 2022

Hood Outlaws & Legends on PS5 and PS4 leads the PS Plus lineup for April, according to a leak.

French forum Dealabs has once again revealed the free games available for PS Plus subscribers.

The other two titles are: Slay The Spire (PS4) and Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated (PS4).

Eurogamer interviewed the developers of Hood Outlaws & Legends last year on their dark Robin Hood competitive heist game.

Slay The Spire, meanwhile, is "a gorgeous blend of dungeon-crawler and card-battler" according to the Eurogamer review.

Then there's colourful mascot platformer Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, which originally released in January 2020.

Dealabs reports these games will be available from 5th April.

Until then, you can download ARK: Survival Evolved, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, Team Sonic Racing, and Ghostunner (PS5).

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (25)

Games in this article

Hood: Outlaws & Legends

Slay the Spire

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Apple could be forced to allow app sideloading under new EU law

Could Fortnite be back on Apple devices?

57

New Knack trademark filed by Sony

Knack, Knack! Who's there?

38

Black streamers and Color of Change demand #TwitchDoBetter

"Twitch has shown repeatedly that it is not willing to be transparent".

27

Elden Ring may have initially had a bestiary

A beastly extra.

27

Bioshock Infinite gets a wave of PC updates

What does it mean?

22

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Chopped and one of the secrets of creativity

Octopus.

Premium only | Off Topic: The hidden world of running Segments

Stairs of Doom.

11

Premium only | Podcast: Sixteen Horses author and No Man's Sky writer Greg Buchanan

A thriller.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Comments (25)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store