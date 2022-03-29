The PS Plus lineup for April has leaked
Hood Outlaws & Legends on PS5 and PS4 leads the PS Plus lineup for April, according to a leak.
French forum Dealabs has once again revealed the free games available for PS Plus subscribers.
The other two titles are: Slay The Spire (PS4) and Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated (PS4).
Eurogamer interviewed the developers of Hood Outlaws & Legends last year on their dark Robin Hood competitive heist game.
Slay The Spire, meanwhile, is "a gorgeous blend of dungeon-crawler and card-battler" according to the Eurogamer review.
Then there's colourful mascot platformer Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, which originally released in January 2020.
Dealabs reports these games will be available from 5th April.
Until then, you can download ARK: Survival Evolved, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, Team Sonic Racing, and Ghostunner (PS5).
