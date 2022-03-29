Sony exec Jim Ryan believes live service games will dominate over subscriptions

Supporting "sustained engagement over a long period of time".

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 30 March 2022

Sony exec Jim Ryan believes the future of gaming is in live service games and that subscription services won't reach the levels seen in other media.

Ryan discussed the June launch of Sony's revised PS Plus subscription with GamesIndustry.biz, but believes live service games are more likely to become the dominant model.

"That phenomenon of the live service game... that has, in a very large part, fuelled the enormous growth in the gaming industry that we've seen over the last ten years," he said.

"I think that trend towards live services will continue, and if you look for a model in our category of entertainment, which supports sustained engagement over a long period of time, live services games arguably fit that bill better than a subscription service."

He adds: "Subscription has certainly grown in importance over the course of the last few years.

"Our PlayStation Plus subscriber number has grown from zero in 2010, to 48 million now. And we anticipate, for our services, that we will see further growth for the subscriber number.

"But the medium of gaming is so very different to music and to linear entertainment, that I don't think we'll see it go to the levels that we see with Spotify and Netflix."

In the same interview, Ryan discussed why first party games won't be released day one on PS Plus.

Last month we reported that Sony was looking to launch more than 10 live service games before March 2026.

The company's $3.6bn acquisition of Bungie was a strategic move to assist with this. "The strategic significance of this acquisition lies not only in obtaining the highly successful Destiny franchise, as well as major new IP Bungie is currently developing, but also incorporating into the Sony group the expertise and technologies Bungie has developed in the live game services space," said Sony exec Hiroki Totoki at an investor presentation following the acquisition.

"We intend to utilise these strengths when developing game IP at PlayStation Studios as we expand into the live game services area."

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (38)

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Sony's overhauled PS Plus service launches in June

Three tiers confirmed.

326

Sony insists quality of first-party games would suffer if they launched day one in new PS Plus

"We feel like we are in a good virtuous cycle with the studios."

117

The PS Plus lineup for April has leaked

Have a sponge to soak it up.

49

Steam payments suspended for Ukrainian developers, but Valve says it's for technical reasons

"We hope to find the resolution soon."

10

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe headlines April's Prime Gaming lineup

Plus seven other titles.

7

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: What happens when you fall out of love with games?

Spark unlimited.

3

Premium only | Off Topic: Chopped and one of the secrets of creativity

Octopus.

Premium only | Off Topic: The hidden world of running Segments

Stairs of Doom.

11

Premium only | Podcast: Sixteen Horses author and No Man's Sky writer Greg Buchanan

A thriller.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Comments (38)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store