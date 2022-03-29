Forspoken devs are listening to feedback following game's delay

The developers behind upcoming fantasy adventure Forspoken are listening to feedback and adjusting the game accordingly.

In a recent preview with Game Informer, creative producer Raio Mitsuno addressed the concerns many had about the dialogue, and its frequency, between protagonist Frey and her cuff companion (who is simply known as Cuff).

"Those kinds of things we're looking at in terms of fine-tuning the frequency, making sure that it's not to the point where it feels overwhelming, but we want to make sure it's timed nicely," said Mitsuno.

Instead, the team is now working towards a balance "where it doesn't feel like there's too much silence when you're playing out in the vast world."

"But we don't want it to be too much," continued Mitsuno. "You know, you don't want it to be noise, obviously. So, we are taking a lot of feedback and making sure we're adjusting things to make sure that it's kind of the optimal experience."

However, Mitsuno is keen to stress that while the frequency of the in-game chatter is being adjusted, the overall dynamic and tone between Frey and Cuff will be remaining the same. This is, the duo will start off as "frenemies", as Frey will initially be reluctant to save Athia, while for Cuff it is essential she does.

But while this adjustment in the frequency of dialogue will surely be a welcome change during the game's delay, it's unclear if changes will be made to Frey's character following criticism of racial stereotyping.

Following a preview for Forspoken in December, Square Enix came under fire for describing its protagonist Frey, who is Black, as having a "hip-hoppy kind of walk".

Other descriptors of Forspoken's main character seen to be negative Black stereotypes were also criticised, such as a mention of Frey as being "an orphan" and "very angry".

Following these concerns, Square Enix did initially assure Eurogamer it had worked "closely with a number of consultants from BIPOC backgrounds to help portray Frey's character and tell the story from her perspective."

However, the developer has remained quiet on this matter since, leaving no indication of if these concerns will be addressed further before the game's release in October.