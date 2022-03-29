Epic launches Fortnite Zero Build mode

Epic has launched Fortnite Zero Build mode in its popular battle royale.

Last weekend, building was removed from the game temporarily. New movement abilities were added in too - a faster sprint, mantling, and a shoulder bash - as well as an overshield.

Now, following the rumours, the change has been made permanent.

"No building, no problem! It's all about your combat skills on the ground" reads a tweet from the official Fortnite account.

It's accompanied by a new trailer full of explosive action.

Welcome to Fortnite Zero Build.



No building, no problem! It?s all about your combat skills on the ground. pic.twitter.com/5hvRrzuGh5 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 29, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Zero Build is available in the Discover menu and can be played as Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squads playlists.

Epic is also adding three new weapons to the game.

The Anvil Rocket Launcher can lock on to vehicle targets; pick it up from regular and Rare Chests, in Seven Supply and IO Chests, in Supply Drops, and from sharks.

Then there are the MK-Seven Assault Rifle or Combat Assault Rifle. The former has a red dot scope, while the latter has recoil that powers up the weapon's strength.

Both assault rifles can be found on the Island from Saturday 2nd April (9pm UK time) to Monday 4th April (4:59am UK time), after which players can vote for their favourite by contributing Bars at Donation Boards.

All the details are in a post on the Fortnite website.

In addition to these changes, Epic is donating money from in-game sales to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. So far it's raised $70m.