Capybara, platypus, and more coming to Planet Zoo in new Wetlands DLC

Arriving mid-April on PC.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 29 March 2022

If cute critters of the damp variety are your thing, Frontier Developments has you covered in Planet Zoo's latest DLC expansion, known as the Wetlands Animal Pack, which will introduce the likes of the capybara, platypus, and more when it heads to PC on 12th April.

Wetlands, if you haven't been keeping a tally, will be Planet Zoo's ninth DLC expansion since its launch in 2019, following on from the Arctic Pack, South America Pack, Australia Pack, Aquatic Pack, Southeast Asia Animal Pack, Africa Pack, North America Animal Pack, and Europe Pack.

Given that this latest expansion falls into the 'Animal Pack' category, it lacks the zoo-sprucing scenery items seen in Planet Zoo's just plain-old 'Pack' packs, instead choosing to focus on a boosted number of creature additions - in this case bringing a grand total of eight new water-themed species: the capybara, platypus, Asian small-clawed otter, spectacled caiman, Nile lechwe, wild water buffalo, red-crowned crane, and Danube crested newt.

Planet Zoo: Wetlands Animal Pack - Announcement Trailer.

In addition to its animals, the Wetlands pack will introduce a new scenario, tasking players with building and maintaining an animal sanctuary in the Brazilian Pantanal.

The Wetlands Animal Pack will cost £7.99 when it comes to PC on 12th April, and, as is now tradition, will launch alongside a free update for all players. This latter will introduce new burrowing behaviours for smaller animals (plus the option to display burrow webcam feeds on billboards), new bathing behaviours, roaming educators that can share animal knowledge with guests as they wander the park, mist and bubble effect water options, a new guest-level Explore Camera Mode, a new Audio Visual Management Screen, and a Flatten to Terrace terrain brush.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Planet Zoo

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Elite Dangerous cancels Odyssey expansion and all future content on consoles

Focus will now be on PC version.

77

Gran Turismo 7's latest patch is out now

"Thank you for your continued support and please continue to enjoy Gran Turismo 7!"

34

Frontier Developments' first licensed racing game is F1 Manager 2022

Out this "summer" on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

22

2K reveals "everything you need to know" about WWE 2K22's MyFaction mode

"Collect Superstars, managers, and boosts, form the ultimate WWE stable, and take on challenges."

14

Flight Simulator's latest update gives Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, and Andorra the makeover treatment

And there's a gorgeous new trailer to celebrate.

9

You may also enjoy...

Flight Simulator's competitive multiplayer DLC and big free GOTY update are out now

Freebies include first military jet, eVTOL, and more.

8

Feature | Balsa Model Flight Sim is already filled with skyminded charm

Light and breezy.

4

Microsoft Flight Simulator's Top Gun expansion delayed to lineup with Top Gun: Maverick movie's revised May 2022 release

Formation flying.

22

Feature | Take the A-Train, or how I fell in love with a hardcore accounting sim

On rails looter.

17

Digital Foundry | Flight Simulator 2020 best settings: how to balance performance without losing the next-gen experience

Up to 70 per cent improvement to frame-rate - and it still looks amazing.

48

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Chopped and one of the secrets of creativity

Octopus.

Premium only | Off Topic: The hidden world of running Segments

Stairs of Doom.

11

Premium only | Podcast: Sixteen Horses author and No Man's Sky writer Greg Buchanan

A thriller.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store