The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 delayed until Spring 2023

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been delayed until Spring 2023.

Nintendo had originally planned for a 2022 release. However, in a video statement, series producer Eiji Aonuma announced the game has been pushed back.

"For those of you who have been looking forward to a release this year, we apologise," he said.

"As previously announced, the adventure in this sequel will take place not just on the ground as in the previous game, but also in the skies above.

"However, the expanded world goes beyond that, and there will be an even wider variety of features you can enjoy, including new encounters and new gameplay elements."

Aonuma states the team is aiming to make the game "something special" and is "continuing to work diligently on this game".

Footage in the video also includes a first look at Link holding what looks like a degraded Master Sword. Let the speculation commence!

It's unknown when we'll next get a good look at the game. The last announcement for the game was last June, where the latest trailer was revealed.

The Legend of Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, has an update to share about the launch timing of the sequel to The Legend of #Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Please take a look. pic.twitter.com/7OhayhiuM9 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 29, 2022