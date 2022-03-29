Apex Legends comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X today

Launches with The Warriors Collection event.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 29 March 2022

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners will be able to play a native version of Apex Legends from today.

The update will add 4K output and HDR, as well as 60 fps, higher resolution maps, and greater level of detail distance (though not all the improvements are available on Xbox Series S).

Further additions coming soon include 120fps, more visual and audio improvements, and haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on PS5.

The update comes as part of a new patch launching The Warriors Collection event, which introduces a brand new set of 24 themed, limited-time cosmetics. Collecting all 24 will unlock Crypto's new Heirloom: the Biwon Blade.

The event also sees the return of 9v9 mode Control, which adds the Caustic Treatment map.

In addition, a new map has been introduced for Arena Mode. Drop-Off sits above the skyline of Malta and offers a nighttime metropolis to battle across.

Respawn has detailed all the updates in a blog post. Bug fixes are also included in the patch notes.

For the update, PS5 players will need to manually select the new version of the game. For Xbox players, the new version will be available automatically through Smart Delivery.

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

