Apex Legends comes to PS5 and Xbox Series X today

PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners will be able to play a native version of Apex Legends from today.

The update will add 4K output and HDR, as well as 60 fps, higher resolution maps, and greater level of detail distance (though not all the improvements are available on Xbox Series S).

Further additions coming soon include 120fps, more visual and audio improvements, and haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on PS5.

The update comes as part of a new patch launching The Warriors Collection event, which introduces a brand new set of 24 themed, limited-time cosmetics. Collecting all 24 will unlock Crypto's new Heirloom: the Biwon Blade.

The event also sees the return of 9v9 mode Control, which adds the Caustic Treatment map.

In addition, a new map has been introduced for Arena Mode. Drop-Off sits above the skyline of Malta and offers a nighttime metropolis to battle across.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Respawn has detailed all the updates in a blog post. Bug fixes are also included in the patch notes.

For the update, PS5 players will need to manually select the new version of the game. For Xbox players, the new version will be available automatically through Smart Delivery.

The Warriors Collection Event will bring next-gen versions of Apex Legends to PS5 and XSX!



PlayStation players: check out the info below to learn how to update your game ?

Xbox players: no action is needed. Apex will update via Smart Delivery.



?: https://t.co/Hye8qEKTVh pic.twitter.com/5HfUSAYkWD — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) March 29, 2022