One Piece Odyssey RPG heading to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC later this year

Featuring new story from series creator Eiichiro Oda.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 28 March 2022

Bandai Namco has unveiled One Piece Odyssey, a new RPG adaptation of the hugely popular anime and manga series, which will feature a brand-new story - plus new character and monster designs - from creator Eiichiro Oda when it comes to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC later this year.

One Piece Odyssey unfolds on a mysterious island - which the Straw Hats pirate gang discover after their ship is caught in a storm - with Bandai Namco promising dungeons, quests, "wonders of a raging nature, powerful enemies, and strange encounters with island locals".

Odyssey's announcement trailer doesn't reveal much beyond an apparent exploration focus for the "epic drama adventure", but Bandai Namco notes players won't just take control of series protagonist Monkey D. Luffy as the new adventure unfolds; they'll also be able to play as other familiar faces, including Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Chopper, Robin, Frankie, and Brook.

One Piece Odyssey - Announcement Trailer.

And if your curiosity is piqued, there's also some additional chatter about the planned One Piece Odyssey experience in a separate video released alongside the announcement trailer, featuring a brief interview with One Piece Odyssey producer Katsuaki Tsuzuki.

There's no release date for One Piece Odyssey, but it'll be making its way to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and pC some time later this year.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (2)

More about One Piece Odyssey

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.52 fixes dozens more bugs

Including various save issues on PlayStation.

68

Stranger of Paradise is fourth lowest launch for a Final Fantasy spin-off in Japan

Chaos disappoints.

22

CD Projekt's new Witcher game director speaks out on crunch

"Not on my watch."

21

Elden Ring speedrun record beaten once again, now under 25 minutes

Despite recent rebalance patch.

20

Ambitious Skyblivion modding project shows off 15 minutes of new in-game footage

But release is "still a ways out".

20

You may also enjoy...

Looks like a Chrono Cross remake may be on the way

UPDATE: Crossover with Another Eden teased.

50

Final Fantasy 14 now most profitable game in the series

Reaping the rewards.

37

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

41

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The hidden world of running Segments

Stairs of Doom.

11

Premium only | Podcast: Sixteen Horses author and No Man's Sky writer Greg Buchanan

A thriller.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Comments (2)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store