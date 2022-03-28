One Piece Odyssey RPG heading to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC later this year

Bandai Namco has unveiled One Piece Odyssey, a new RPG adaptation of the hugely popular anime and manga series, which will feature a brand-new story - plus new character and monster designs - from creator Eiichiro Oda when it comes to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC later this year.

One Piece Odyssey unfolds on a mysterious island - which the Straw Hats pirate gang discover after their ship is caught in a storm - with Bandai Namco promising dungeons, quests, "wonders of a raging nature, powerful enemies, and strange encounters with island locals".

Odyssey's announcement trailer doesn't reveal much beyond an apparent exploration focus for the "epic drama adventure", but Bandai Namco notes players won't just take control of series protagonist Monkey D. Luffy as the new adventure unfolds; they'll also be able to play as other familiar faces, including Zoro, Nami, Usopp, Sanji, Chopper, Robin, Frankie, and Brook.

One Piece Odyssey - Announcement Trailer.

And if your curiosity is piqued, there's also some additional chatter about the planned One Piece Odyssey experience in a separate video released alongside the announcement trailer, featuring a brief interview with One Piece Odyssey producer Katsuaki Tsuzuki.

There's no release date for One Piece Odyssey, but it'll be making its way to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and pC some time later this year.