Elden Ring speedrunner back on top with first run under 20 minutes

An untarnished reputation.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 28 March 2022

Elden Ring speedrunner Distortion2 is back on top with the world's first sub-20 minute run.

Distortion2 was responsible for a run under 50 minutes, which he then beat with a run under half an hour. Then last week Hazeblade set a record under 25 minutes.

Distortion2 has now followed that with a speedrun time of 18:58.

Eurogamer Newscast: What might an Elden Ring franchise look like?

He streamed for 15 hours on Twitch doing run after run until, eventually, he set the new record.

"Thank you everyone who was there and supported me during this insane stream," he said in a follow-up tweet.

It should be noted that Distortion2 is still playing the game on the old patch, version 1.02. A recent update rebalanced many of the game's weapons and abilities which would impact speedrunning strategies.

For now, Distortion2 is sticking with the older version and uses glitches to skip large sections of the game.

Check out the full run on his Twitch channel and keep an eye on the Elden Ring speedrun leaderboards for all the times.

More about Elden Ring

