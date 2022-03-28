Elden Ring player goes on mech suit rampage

Armored Core returns.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 28 March 2022

An Elden Ring player has created a practically unstoppable build in the game. It's basically a mech suit.

Adam Barker, who's made plenty of YouTube videos on the Souls games, shared a video of his build in action.

Firstly, he uses the Ironjar Aromatic consumable that uses FP to turn the player's body to steel. Then in his mixed physik he adds the Cerulean Hidden Tear and Crimsonwhorl Bubbletear to eliminate FP consumption and convert damage into HP respectively.

Once that's done, he releases the Unendurable Frenzy: an incantation that releases a violent burst of yellow flame of frenzy from the eyes.

The combined effect is seemingly unstoppable. See for yourself below.

Barker uses the build to invade other players and wipe the floor with them. He is eventually stopped, though, so it's not quite invincibility mode.

He's planning a follow up video next explaining how you too can create your own mech in Elden Ring.

As the weeks go on, Elden Ring players continue to get creative with builds. Don't expect this one in speedrunning though - turning to steel is definitely too slow.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (2)

More about Elden Ring

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Ubisoft reportedly working on Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel, new Prince of Persia

And is planning a "massive" showcase this year.

47

Stranger of Paradise is fourth lowest launch for a Final Fantasy spin-off in Japan

Chaos disappoints.

23

Mass Effect director Casey Hudson developing "all-new science-fiction universe"

A fresh star.

21

Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed to 2023

Bruised Wayne.

21

Elden Ring speedrun record beaten once again, now under 25 minutes

Despite recent rebalance patch.

20

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

23

Review | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

All over the space.

100

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

6

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The hidden world of running Segments

Stairs of Doom.

11

Premium only | Podcast: Sixteen Horses author and No Man's Sky writer Greg Buchanan

A thriller.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Comments (2)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store