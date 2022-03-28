Bioshock Infinite gets a wave of PC updates

What does it mean?

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 28 March 2022

Despite first releasing all the way back in 2013, Bioshock Infinite players have noticed the PC version of the game has been receiving numerous updates over the last several months.

These updates initially started in September of last year and they just keep on coming. March alone has seen 13 changes to the game (thanks TheGamer).

There are many theories as to what these updates are all in aid of. Some on Reddit have taken this as a sign that Bioshock Infinite will be getting a remaster, but this seems unlikely.

Others have speculated it could be pointing towards publisher 2K getting the game ready for Steam Deck compatibility.

The last possibility that has been bandied around is probably the least exciting, but alas the most likely. These updates are simply 2K working on its own launcher.

At the time of writing, 2K has not addressed these updates.

Elsewhere, Irrational Games' former senior technical animator Gwen Frey has shared how Bioshock Infinite's DLC "dancing bread boy" came to be.

