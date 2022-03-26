Real-life Halo boots are here but only 117 pairs have been made

"The limited-edition boot gives Halo fans a chance to step inside (the boots) to become Master Chief."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 26 March 2022

Few things satisfy me as much as the sound of Master Chief's boots pounding into the ground, and it seems I'm not the only one who thinks so, as developer 343 Industries has partnered with American footwear manufacturer Wolverine to create a pair of real-life Spartan boots.

Like other such collaborations, this one doesn't come cheap - you'll need $225 (£170) even before you factor in shipping and customs charges - and just to make them even more sought-after, only 117 pairs will be made and sold, so expect a scrum on launch day.

"Comments rolled in asking the brand to make the boots a reality," Wolverine said (thanks, PC Gamer). "Now, after nearly a year of design and collaboration, Wolverine and 343 Industries are answering the call."

"Given our roots in military science fiction, we've often heard from our fans that there is an appetite for a boot inspired by the Master Chief. So, when Wolverine approached us about a collaboration, we were ready to answer the call," said 343's director of Halo and Xbox consumer products, John Friend.

VWaVGLeidczpxm6cS5FiXo_970_80
Image credit: Wolverine

"The limited-edition boot gives Halo fans a chance to step inside (the boots) to become Master Chief and bring the Halo universe into their everyday life, and we're eager to see how fans react to the collaboration and forthcoming launches as part of our partnership with Wolverine."

To be in with a chance of buying a pair of boots, you need to sign up at Wolverine to register your interest. Sadly, it doesn't look as though they ship outside of the US.

Paramount's Halo adaptation finally got its debut this week, having been stuck in production for what seems like forever. And, in the very first episode, the face of Master Chief was revealed.

