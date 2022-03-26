Humble Bundle's Stand with Ukraine bundle has raised over £15 million

"Thank you all for your support!!!"

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 26 March 2022

Humble Bundle has raised over £15 million ($20m) for humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.

"Our all-for-charity Stand With Ukraine bundle has ended," the organisation tweeted yesterday, when the bundle was removed from sale as scheduled. "Together, we've raised over $20 million for humanitarian relief efforts in #Ukraine! Thank you all for your support!!!"

The bundle - which featured over 120 items worth over £1800 ($2500) - was purchased by 473,796 people. 100 per cent of the proceeds go to Razom for Ukraine, International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corps, and Direct Relief to "support vital humanitarian crisis relief efforts for the people of Ukraine today".

ICYMI, Epic Games raised $50m for Ukraine from three days' worth of Fortnite profits. This is money raised from in-game sales beginning last Sunday, when Fortnite's new season went live and millions snapped up its new battle pass.

As Tom reported yesterday, Epic's efforts have not gone unnoticed, either. Ukraine's vice prime minister - who had previously called for PlayStation and Xbox to ditch sales in Russia - thanked the Fortnite developer via Twitter.

In other news, Ukraine-based developer Frogwares has announced new DLC is now available for its latest Sherlock Holmes games.

The studio has remained semi-functioning, despite the war in Ukraine, through external partners and a handful of remote-based staff. In a statement, Frogwares CEO Wael Amr said: "Put simply, we need to keep the studio alive and functioning to the best of our abilities now more than ever."

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

