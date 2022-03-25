GTA Online getting $6-a-month subscription service for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Rockstar has revealed GTA+, an optional new $6-a-month GTA Online subscription service for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S that will provide members with a regular selection of monthly rewards, including GTA$, special vehicle upgrades, and more.

As detailed in Rockstar's announcement post, GTA+ will launch next Tuesday, 29th March, and claims to provide subscribers with "easy access to a range of valuable benefits for both new and long-standing players on the latest generation consoles."

Those benefits will include a recurring monthly deposit of GTA$500,000 into subscribers' in-game bank accounts, plus GTA$ and RP bonuses, special vehicle upgrades, members-only discounts, and the opportunity to claim property in and around Los Santos that will "unlock gameplay updates you may have missed out on".

Digital Foundry investigates GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

More specifically, here's everything confirmed to be included as part of GTA+'s first month of membership, running from 29th March to 27th April:

GTA$500,000 delivered automatically to your Maze Bank Account

The Principe Deveste Eight - along with a complimentary Hao's Special Works upgrade for it before it is made available to purchase by the general public - plus the HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries

The Auto Shop located in La Mesa, introduces an assortment of gameplay updates from Los Santos Tuners. Current Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa at no additional cost

Waived LS Car Meet Membership fees. Current LS Car Meet members with GTA+ will be reimbursed GTA$50,000 during this event period

Yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht at no additional cost

The Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts automatically added to your wardrobe

The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali

A selection of free paints and emblems for the Auto Shop

3X GTA$ and RP on Hao's Special Works Race Series

2X Car Meet Rep on the Street Race Series

Alongside the monthly limited-time rewards included as part of GTA+, Rockstar says subscribers will also be able to purchase special GTA+ Shark Cards from the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store, which will provide "extra bonus cash". Additionally, it notes its usual roster of GTA Online events will be available to all players regardless of whether they subscribe to GTA+.

Those signing up to GTA+ should note that its recurring $5.99 USD subscription fee (around £4.50) will be charged monthly until cancelled.

