Dying Light 2 to get photo mode and new game plus

Techland's parkour heavy, open-world, zombie brawl Dying Light 2 will soon get a photo mode and new game plus mode.

In a recent interview with Game Informer, Dying Light 2's lead game designer Tymon Smektała addressed the biggest requests fans have had since the game's release in February.

When the topic of photo mode, a new game plus mode and additional tiers of difficulty came up, Smektała confirmed: "those are definitely things that are on the table currently and that are being worked on."

Smektała continued: "I don't want to go into too many specifics here... but very soon, people will start seeing those things being added in one form or another into the game."

Smektała also touched on Dying Light 2's upcoming story DLC, and the theories he has seen being shared online about what it will entail. Turns out, Techland has some surprises up its sleeve.

"We don't want to fall into this repeating pattern where players will kind of know what to expect from us," Smektała said.

"For example, the first story DLC that we have promised, I've seen a lot of speculation online about what it will be, and I can say confidently that they... weren't close to the mark."

Curious.

Techland has previously assured fans it will continue to support Dying Light 2 for at least five years after its release. This guarantee from the developer promises new stories, locations and in-game events, as well as a hint that more items will ultimately become available during this time.

While Dying Light 2 is yet to release on the Nintendo Switch, the game has seen some impressive numbers across other platforms since its debut.

On its launch, Dying Light 2 saw 160,202 concurrent players on Steam. To put this into perspective, that is 3.5 times that of Dying Light 1's all-time peak, and 50 percent bigger than that of Capcom's Resident Evil Village.