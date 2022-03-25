Dying Light 2 to get photo mode and new game plus

Kodak moment.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 25 March 2022

Techland's parkour heavy, open-world, zombie brawl Dying Light 2 will soon get a photo mode and new game plus mode.

In a recent interview with Game Informer, Dying Light 2's lead game designer Tymon Smektała addressed the biggest requests fans have had since the game's release in February.

When the topic of photo mode, a new game plus mode and additional tiers of difficulty came up, Smektała confirmed: "those are definitely things that are on the table currently and that are being worked on."

Smektała continued: "I don't want to go into too many specifics here... but very soon, people will start seeing those things being added in one form or another into the game."

Smektała also touched on Dying Light 2's upcoming story DLC, and the theories he has seen being shared online about what it will entail. Turns out, Techland has some surprises up its sleeve.

"We don't want to fall into this repeating pattern where players will kind of know what to expect from us," Smektała said.

"For example, the first story DLC that we have promised, I've seen a lot of speculation online about what it will be, and I can say confidently that they... weren't close to the mark."

Curious.

Techland has previously assured fans it will continue to support Dying Light 2 for at least five years after its release. This guarantee from the developer promises new stories, locations and in-game events, as well as a hint that more items will ultimately become available during this time.

While Dying Light 2 is yet to release on the Nintendo Switch, the game has seen some impressive numbers across other platforms since its debut.

On its launch, Dying Light 2 saw 160,202 concurrent players on Steam. To put this into perspective, that is 3.5 times that of Dying Light 1's all-time peak, and 50 percent bigger than that of Capcom's Resident Evil Village.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Dying Light 2 Stay Human

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Related

Ubisoft reportedly working on Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel, new Prince of Persia

And is planning a "massive" showcase this year.

47

Stranger of Paradise is fourth lowest launch for a Final Fantasy spin-off in Japan

Chaos disappoints.

21

Mass Effect director Casey Hudson developing "all-new science-fiction universe"

A fresh star.

21

Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed to 2023

Bruised Wayne.

20

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin modders are making everyone bald for better performance

Anything for a hairline boost.

19

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

23

Review | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

All over the space.

100

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

6

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The hidden world of running Segments

Stairs of Doom.

11

Premium only | Podcast: Sixteen Horses author and No Man's Sky writer Greg Buchanan

A thriller.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store