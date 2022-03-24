Ready up Spartans, Halo starts streaming today

Halo from the other side.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 24 March 2022

After years of waiting, Paramount's Halo TV adaptation is finally available to stream today.

To coincide with its release, Xbox Games Pass Ultimate subscribers can now also claim one month of Paramount+ for free. Please note however that the post from Xbox Wire states this offer is only available in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Mexico, Norway, the United States and Sweden.

"Starting today, Ultimate members will be able to stream A Mountain of Entertainment, including the Paramount+ Original Series, Halo, premiering on March 24, along with other exclusive originals, big movies and more, with a 30-day free trial to Paramount+ via Perks," Xbox writes.

"Ultimate members who are new to Paramount+ will be eligible to claim the 30-day subscription trial through the Perks gallery on their Xbox console, on the Xbox app on Windows PCs, or through the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android.

"And don't forget to go claim this month's Halo Infinite Perk, the Pass Tense Mongoose Bundle, which includes the exclusive 'Pass Tense' Mongoose Vehicle Coating, four 2XP Boosts and four Challenge Swaps."

However, those who take this offer up, here is a quick PSA.

As Halo will release on a weekly basis, the entire series' run will extend beyond this offer's availability. From then, users will be automatically charged the service's usual monthly subscription fee.

And the Halo news just keeps on coming.

Former IGN host Sydnee Goodman has additionally announced she will be fronting Halo the Series: Declassified, an after show that will air in tandem with each new Halo episode.

Meanwhile, Halo showrunner Steven Kane recently addressed the presumed unintentional inclusion of a GMT800 Chevy Tahoe in the show's Super Bowl trailer.

According to Kane, the team at Paramount Plus worked closely with Halo developer 343, with every prop being thoroughly considered and chosen specifically for the set. This means despite how it may have first looked, there is no way something as big as a car could have made its way on to the show without it being an intentional decision by the production team.

"For people who haven't spent time in the game industry, there's no such thing as too fast a shot to notice something," adds Kiki Wolfkill, a studio head at 343 and Halo's executive producer. "We have to assume every single frame will be examined."

"It's both frightening and exhilarating to know people care that much," surmised Kane.

A second series of Halo has also been confirmed to be in the works.

Those in the UK will be able to watch Halo the show "by the summer", when Paramount+ releases on this side of the pond.

More about Halo Infinite

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

