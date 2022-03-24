Rare 3DS Barbie game sells for an astonishing $1600
Come on Barbie, let's go party!
One avid Nintendo fan has finally completed their North American 3DS collection thanks to a recent purchase of Barbie Groom and Glam Pups. However, this acquisition certainly didn't come cheap.
User Galduis shared their find on reddit, delighting in the fact they "got the last 3DS game that [they were] missing for the NA full set!"
Galduis revealed in the comments this purchase set them back $1600, "plus shipping to Brazil."
They additionally lamented the fact they didn't buy the game sooner, as a few years ago Barbie Groom and Glam Pups was selling for the comparatively bargain price of $700.
The collector also pointed out they will only have the full set for a short period of time, as Andro Dunos 2 is still yet to be released for the 3DS. And, of course, when this game does release, Galduis will be adding it to their impressive collection.
If you are wondering just how vast Nintendo's NA 3DS releases are, we have you covered.
In a previous post, Galdius shared their entire collection (bar their recent acquisition of Barbie Groom and Glam Pups) for all to enjoy. As you can see, it takes up quite a bit of room (Thanks, Nintendo Life).
Now one has to wonder how they ever find the time to play them all!
Elsewhere, another Nintendo fan recently forked out an eyewatering $900k for a rare Pokémon Illustrator card, making it the most expensive card ever sold.
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.
Comments (0)