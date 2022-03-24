Niantic uses Pokémon GO to encourage blood donations in Japan

Beware of Crobat.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 24 March 2022

Niantic is using Pokémon GO to encourage blood donations in Japan.

As spotted by Pokémon GO Hub, a new promotion that started on 23rd March across the Koshinetsu region is turning blood donation locations into PokéStops in collaboration with the Japanese Red Cross Society.

These PokéStops will allow players to receive special gifts designed around Chansey, known as Lucky in Japanese, as well as stock up on items like Poké Balls and other tools.

"By introducing the blood donation room in the Kanto Koshinetsu region as a 'Pokéstop' in the game, we hope that more people will enjoy Pokémon GO and cooperate in blood donation," reads a news article on the Japanese Pokémon GO website translated by Pokémon GO Hub.

So far 45 locations are taking part in the promotion, though it's unknown how long this will last or if, following success, it will be initiated in other countries too.

Earlier this month Pokémon GO was suspended in Russia and Belarus following the war in Ukraine, with the game not only unavailable to download but completely unplayable.

In the meantime, there's the April Pokémon GO Community Day - you can check out all the details in our guide.

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

