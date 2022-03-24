Looks like Fortnite's "no building" mode will become permanent

It looks like Fortnite's surprise "no building" mode is going to become permanent.

Fortnite dataminer Twea revealed that the game now features Solo, Duo and Trio modes in which the option to build is turned off (thanks, VGC).

The 'No Builds' LTM that will be available after 8 days will be called 'Solo - No Build Battle Royale'.



there's other versions of It too but I took this one to show you the name of It! pic.twitter.com/7jHbZjZBUY — Twea - Fortnite Leaks (@TweaBR) March 21, 2022

Another dataminer, Hypex, found that the game's loading screen tips have been updated to say "In modes with building enabled", which implies Epic intends to keep the game mode around for at least a while longer.

Seems like Epic IS planning to keep a No-Building modes, here are some signs/proofs ?



- There's SEPARATE No-Building modes that they can enable ANYTIME after this limited time event ends

- They changed most loading screen tips to say "In modes with building enabled ..." pic.twitter.com/SvQ5SkbCit — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 23, 2022

Epic has a history of trialling new game modes in Fortnite, only to later make them a permanent feature of the game when they become a big success.

The "no building" mode appears to have met that threshold, with players reporting server queues of over an hour.

Epic also announced yesterday it has now raised $50m for Ukraine from three days' worth of Fortnite profits.

The company announced that between 20th March and 3rd April all profits made from the game will be donated to humanitarian causes aiding in the war in Ukraine.

Microsoft also announced that Xbox would be waiving its platform fees in the game during this period, meaning even more money will be contributed to the cause.