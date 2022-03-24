Looks like Fortnite's "no building" mode will become permanent

What is this, Warzone!? 

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 24 March 2022

It looks like Fortnite's surprise "no building" mode is going to become permanent.

Fortnite dataminer Twea revealed that the game now features Solo, Duo and Trio modes in which the option to build is turned off (thanks, VGC).

Another dataminer, Hypex, found that the game's loading screen tips have been updated to say "In modes with building enabled", which implies Epic intends to keep the game mode around for at least a while longer.

Epic has a history of trialling new game modes in Fortnite, only to later make them a permanent feature of the game when they become a big success.

The "no building" mode appears to have met that threshold, with players reporting server queues of over an hour.

Epic also announced yesterday it has now raised $50m for Ukraine from three days' worth of Fortnite profits.

The company announced that between 20th March and 3rd April all profits made from the game will be donated to humanitarian causes aiding in the war in Ukraine.

Microsoft also announced that Xbox would be waiving its platform fees in the game during this period, meaning even more money will be contributed to the cause.

