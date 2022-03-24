Lego Bricktales is a new diorama-based puzzler from the Bridge Constructor team

If the plastic space doodahs of TT Games' upcoming Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga aren't really your bag, but you still feel an urge for some block-based digital adventure, allow me to introduce Lego Bricktales - a new diorama-driven puzzler that's being created by developer ClockStone, the studio behind the popular Bridge Constructor series, for release this year.

Lego Bricktales, as detailed on its newly materialised Steam page, sees players traversing five gorgeous, brick-based dioramas - a lush jungle, sun-drenched desert, bustling city corner, medieval castle, and tropical island - as they attempt to help their grandfather reinvigorate his rundown amusement park, with assistance from a cute robot pal.

That plays out as a series of puzzles and quests, the latter set by minifigure NPCs strewn around each diorama, in which players are asked to create solutions using Bricktales' brick-by-brick building mechanic. Using a limited number of bricks, they might, for instance, be asked to create a bridge so a digger can cross a river, or construct a flyable, physics-based gyrocopter.

Lego Bricktales - Announcement Trailer.

Alongside Bricktales' core story, there's also a Sandbox Mode - which opens upon completing a construction spot, giving players the opportunity to improve their designs with additional bricks from different themes - plus collectables to find and use to buy new wardrobe items of new Sandbox brick colours. And away from the puzzle-driven building, players can complete additional builds to customise rides in their grandfather's amusement park.

ClockStone and publisher Thunderful Games are yet to announced platforms for Lego Bricktales beyond PC, but it's confirmed to be releasing some time this year.