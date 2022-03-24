Flight Simulator's latest update gives Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, and Andorra the makeover treatment
And there's a gorgeous new trailer to celebrate.
Flight Simulator's latest World Update is now here, bringing another stunning spruce-up to portions of its digital globe, this time focusing on Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, and Andorra.
This latest addition marks Flight Simulator's eighth World Update since launch - and follow similar makeovers for Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, and the United States - and includes new elevation data and aerial imagery for its regions of focus.
Additionally, six cities have received the photogrammetry treatment - Barreiro, Bilbao, Cascais, Coimbra, Lisbon, and Malaga - and there are four new handcrafted airports in the form of La Seu d'Urgell Airport (LESU), Pico (LPPI), Faro (LPFR), and A Coruna (LECO), plus the addition of 1,000 previously missing airport locations as detailed elsewhere.
You'll also find four new bush trips - Portugal, Pyrenees, Mediterranean Coast, Iberia Connection - five new discovery flights around Barcelona, Coimbra, Gibraltar, Lisbon, and Madrid, plus five new landing challenges. And finally, rounding out today's list of additions, are 99 custom points of interest, which you'll find in their entirety at the bottom of this story.
Flight Simulator's World Update 8 is free to download now on Xbox and PC (and is also available via Xbox Cloud Gaming), but first you'll need to update your game then head to the in-game Marketplace in order to grab the new content. Beyond today's update, Flight Simulator's free Top Gun: Maverick expansion, which was originally due to launch last year, will now arrive in May, and developer Asobo has said to expect at least four more World Updates in 2022, plus various new Sim Updates, DLSS support, and, of course, helicopters.
And now, as promised, are today's 99 new points of interest in full:
- 516 Arouca
- Alamillo Bridge
- Alcázar De Segovia
- Alcázar Of Toledo
- Aldeadávila Dam
- Alqueva Dam
- Basílica De La Sagrada Família
- Belem Tower, Lisbon
- Bom Jesus Du Monte
- Braga Cathedral
- Bridge Pavilion In Zaragoza
- Camp Nou
- Casa Da Música
- Casa Milà
- Castelo Dos Mouros
- Castillo de Santa Bárbara
- Castle Of Almansa
- Catedral de Burgos
- Catedral de León
- Catedral de Murcia
- Catedral-Basílica de Nuestra Señora del Pilar
- Cathedral And Giralda In Seville
- Cathedral Of Santiago De Compostela
- Christ The King (Almada)
- City Of Arts And Sciences
- Concert Hall, Tenerife
- Covão Dos Conchos
- El Capricho Villa
- El Flysch Zumaya
- El Monasterio de El Escorial
- El Monumento Natural de los Mallos de Riglos, Agüero y Peña Rueba
- Episcopal Palace Of Astorga
- Estádio Algarve
- Estádio Cidade De Coimbra
- Estádio D. Afonso Henriques
- Estádio Da Luz
- Estádio Do Dragão
- Estádio José Alvalade
- Estádio Municipal De Aveiro
- Fort Of Sao Joao Baptista
- Freixo Bridge
- Guadiana International Bridge
- Guggenheim Museum Bilbao
- Hotel Arts
- Hotel Marqués De Riscal
- La Constitución De 1812 Bridge
- La ermita de San Juan de Gaztelugatxe
- La Salve Bridge
- La Vicaria Arch Bridge
- Las Hurdes
- Las Médulas
- Les Ferreres Aqueduct
- Lezíria Bridge
- Lisbon Harbour Control Tower
- Luís I Bridge
- Lusitania Bridge
- Magma Arte & Congresos
- Maria Pia Bridge
- Metropol Parasol
- Mezquita-Catedral De Córdoba
- Molinos de Campo de Criptana
- Montjuic Castle
- Monumento A Alfonso Xii
- Museu Nacional D'Art De Catalunya - Mnac
- Museum Of Art, Architecture And Technology
- Mvrdv - Mirador
- Observatorio Roque de los Muchachos
- Oceanário De Lisboa
- Oscar Niemeyer International Cultural Centre
- Palacio De Deportes De Santander
- El Retiro Park
- Pena Palace
- Playa de las Catedrales
- Plaza De España In Seville
- Ponte 25 De Abril Bridge
- Ponte De Barcelos
- Puente De Isabel Ii
- Puente De San Martín
- Puente Nuevo
- Rande Bridge
- Roman Bridge Of Córdoba
- Royal Palace Of Madrid
- San Pablo Bridge
- Santa Caterina Market
- Serra Da Estrela (Radar Station)
- Tenerife International Center For Fairs And Congresses
- The Roman Aqueduct Of Segovia
- Third Milenium Bridge
- Tore Agbar
- Torre de Hércules
- Torre Mapfre
- Torre Vasco Da Gama
- Vasco Da Gama Bridge
- Vila Real Bridge
- Vizcaya Bridge
- W Barcelona
- Wanda Metropolitano
- Zubizuri Bridge
