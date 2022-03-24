Flight Simulator's latest update gives Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, and Andorra the makeover treatment

Flight Simulator's latest World Update is now here, bringing another stunning spruce-up to portions of its digital globe, this time focusing on Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, and Andorra.

This latest addition marks Flight Simulator's eighth World Update since launch - and follow similar makeovers for Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, and the United States - and includes new elevation data and aerial imagery for its regions of focus.

Additionally, six cities have received the photogrammetry treatment - Barreiro, Bilbao, Cascais, Coimbra, Lisbon, and Malaga - and there are four new handcrafted airports in the form of La Seu d'Urgell Airport (LESU), Pico (LPPI), Faro (LPFR), and A Coruna (LECO), plus the addition of 1,000 previously missing airport locations as detailed elsewhere.

Microsoft Flight Simulator - Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, and Andorra World Update Trailer.

You'll also find four new bush trips - Portugal, Pyrenees, Mediterranean Coast, Iberia Connection - five new discovery flights around Barcelona, Coimbra, Gibraltar, Lisbon, and Madrid, plus five new landing challenges. And finally, rounding out today's list of additions, are 99 custom points of interest, which you'll find in their entirety at the bottom of this story.

Flight Simulator's World Update 8 is free to download now on Xbox and PC (and is also available via Xbox Cloud Gaming), but first you'll need to update your game then head to the in-game Marketplace in order to grab the new content. Beyond today's update, Flight Simulator's free Top Gun: Maverick expansion, which was originally due to launch last year, will now arrive in May, and developer Asobo has said to expect at least four more World Updates in 2022, plus various new Sim Updates, DLSS support, and, of course, helicopters.

And now, as promised, are today's 99 new points of interest in full: