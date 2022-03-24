AMD's FSR 2.0 upscaling tech heads to Xbox

AMD's brand-new upscaling technology, FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 (FSR 2.0), is heading to Xbox.

The chipmaker announced at GDC that FSR 2.0 "will also be fully supported on Xbox and will be available in the Xbox GDK for registered developers to use in their games" (thanks, The Verge).

FSR 2.0 was revealed last week for PC, which aims to improve performance in games by upscaling them from a lower resolution to a higher one.

It's similar to Nvidia's DLSS technology, which only works on Nvidia 20 Series cards and newer.

In contrast, FSR 2.0 is GPU agnostic, so will work on any GPU, AMD or Nvidia.

Both the Xbox and PlayStation consoles of the last two generations have been powered by AMD GPUs.

Theoretically, there's no reason why FSR 2.0 couldn't run on PlayStation 5, although it's unclear at this time whether AMD has entered an agreement with Xbox to make the feature exclusive on consoles.

We also don't know if FSR 2.0 will additionally work on Xbox One consoles, but if so, it could potentially increase the lifespan of those consoles for quite some time.

Technologies like FSR 2.0 and DLSS are very welcome as both PC and console gamers are having to hold on to their older hardware for longer than expected as the global chip shortage has made it extremely difficult to purchase a new console or GPU.