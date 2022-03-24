Amazon and Smilegate would "consider" Lost Ark console port

If fans demand it.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 24 March 2022

Amazon Games and Smilegate would "consider" a console port of Lost Ark, if fans wanted it.

Speaking to VG247, Amazon Games' franchise lead Soomin Park was asked about whether the game would be ported to Xbox and PlayStation - especially after the success of main rival Diablo 3.

"If Lost Ark on consoles is something that fans really want, then I think it's something both parties would consider," he said.

Speaking of Diablo, Park did allude to the rivalry with Blizzard's long-running series. "We definitely feel like there's an opportunity for Lost Ark to establish itself as a major player, as proven by the amount of success the game has seen so far," he said.

Park was also asked why it took so long for Lost Ark to transition from Asian success to global hit.

"The demand was there, Smilegate had put years into refining and polishing the core game experience, and we worked together to adapt it to an entirely new audience, with millions of players now getting to experience the game for the first time," he said.

There's also the link with South Korean culture, following the huge international success of K-pop bands and TV shows like Netflix's Squid Game.

"I think there's an evolving trend of globalisation of content across all entertainment media and an interest in international experiences that allow us to experience cultures from around the world," he said.

"Korean pop culture like music and television has been growing in popularity in the West. Games are a natural evolution of that trend."

Still, the transition to the West hasn't been completely smooth, with many players criticising the game for its female representation.

More recently, the team addressed fan concerns of feeling pressure to pay to progress.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Lost Ark

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Ubisoft reportedly working on Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel, new Prince of Persia

And is planning a "massive" showcase this year.

47

Mass Effect director Casey Hudson developing "all-new science-fiction universe"

A fresh star.

21

Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed to 2023

Bruised Wayne.

20

George R. R. Martin insists, no, he didn't name Elden Ring's bosses after his initials

"I suspect that I have been giving characters names beginning with R and G and M since the start."

19

Sierra founders remaking Colossal Cave Adventure

Ken you believe it.

10

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

23

Review | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

All over the space.

100

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

6

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The hidden world of running Segments

Stairs of Doom.

8

Premium only | Podcast: Sixteen Horses author and No Man's Sky writer Greg Buchanan

A thriller.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: In praise of praise

A complimentary experience.

2

Premium only | Off-Topic: The irresistible Australian Survivor

Golden good.

Premium only | Podcast: Meet the person putting wheelchairs in D&D

And highlighting Geralt's disability.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store