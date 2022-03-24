Amazon and Smilegate would "consider" Lost Ark console port

Amazon Games and Smilegate would "consider" a console port of Lost Ark, if fans wanted it.

Speaking to VG247, Amazon Games' franchise lead Soomin Park was asked about whether the game would be ported to Xbox and PlayStation - especially after the success of main rival Diablo 3.

"If Lost Ark on consoles is something that fans really want, then I think it's something both parties would consider," he said.

Speaking of Diablo, Park did allude to the rivalry with Blizzard's long-running series. "We definitely feel like there's an opportunity for Lost Ark to establish itself as a major player, as proven by the amount of success the game has seen so far," he said.

Park was also asked why it took so long for Lost Ark to transition from Asian success to global hit.

"The demand was there, Smilegate had put years into refining and polishing the core game experience, and we worked together to adapt it to an entirely new audience, with millions of players now getting to experience the game for the first time," he said.

There's also the link with South Korean culture, following the huge international success of K-pop bands and TV shows like Netflix's Squid Game.

"I think there's an evolving trend of globalisation of content across all entertainment media and an interest in international experiences that allow us to experience cultures from around the world," he said.

"Korean pop culture like music and television has been growing in popularity in the West. Games are a natural evolution of that trend."

Still, the transition to the West hasn't been completely smooth, with many players criticising the game for its female representation.

More recently, the team addressed fan concerns of feeling pressure to pay to progress.